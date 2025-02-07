Amanda Balionis shares ‘Miss America’s’ PSA for ladies before the WM Phoenix Open 2025

Amanda Balionis reiterated Miss America Kira K. Dixon’s PSA for the ladies at the WM Phoenix Open. Balionis is back to golf coverage from 2025 after taking a six-month break last year to focus on the NFL season. After the CBS Sports reporter returned to the sports, she shared an important tip for the women attending the latest PGA Tour event.

Two days back, Dixon shared a video on Instagram on a public service announcement regarding the right footwear women should wear at the TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, the hat women should wear to protect their skin from direct sun rays, and the sunscreen women should use. She said:

“Hi, this video is for the girlies attending the WM Phoenix Open this week…I cede my Monday tee time this week to discuss an issue that's become an epidemic in our game and that's open toed shoes and heels at golf tournaments. I've already been to two golf tournaments this year and let me tell you, I'm not mad at what I've seen, I'm disappointed...snapping your ankle walking down a hill or getting nasty dirt in between your toe.”

Trending

Dixon continued to suggest some sensible footwear brands for the tricky WM Phoenix Open course. She also mentioned how a thick sole could make walking on the golf course more comfortable.

“Or having to step into a porta potty on a late Friday…this golf course is huge. And you still have to get there. On the way is only treachery and dust. So please wear sensible footwear, an Air Max, a Samba, a Veja whatever you like. Bonus points for a nice thick sole to keep you comfortable as you walk this golf course for hours because it is a giant place,” Dixon said.

Balionis reshared this video as her Instagram story and along with that, she wrote:

“The PSA All ladies need before this weekend at the WM Phoenix Open. Please heed the advice of Miss America @kirakdixon.”

Kira K. Dixon ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Apart from this informatory deed, Balionis also associated herself with philanthropic contributions over the years.

Amanda Balionis made significant contributions after the LA fires destroyed lives

The LA fires killed dozens of people and burnt homes. Amanda Balionis made a generous contribution to help the people who suffered from it and donated around $30,000 to various charities. Three rescue shelters were also provided to those who became homeless following the incident.

Balionis further contributed $20,000 to the animal shelter society called the Pasadena Humane, which was also sent help calls on various online platforms.

Balionis donated $5000 to the Amazing Strays charity to bring dogs from LA to San Diego for new homes. Another charity, A Wish for Animals, received $5000 to aid the affected animals. Thus, she made a total contribution of over $40,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback