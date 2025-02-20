Amanda Balionis shares new image of her appearance in Netflix's Full Swing Season 3

Amanda Balionis, the well-known CBS Sports reporter, shared a sneak peek of her appearance in the upcoming Season 3 of Netflix's golf docu-series, "Full Swing." Balionis has appeared twice in the series, dating back to the 2023 and 2024 documentaries.

Amanda has been working with CBS Sports since 2018, and has garnered a wealth of experience covering many sporting events including Golf and NFL.

She posted an image on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"T-6 days until Full Swing S3 @Netflix"

Still image from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story

Full Swing delves deeper into the lives of golfers on the PGA Tour. It gets up close and personal with the professional golfers to tell their stories both on the course and off the course.

The documentary which is shown on Netflix has featured the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, telling their struggles and behind-the-scenes stories.

McIlroy appeared in the season 1 of the Full Swing documentary. Even though it was just one episode, it gave viewers an insight into his life, including his preparation and historic comeback win at the 2022 FedEx Cup. And majorly, the role he played in the situation involving PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The season 3 of the Full Swing documentary is expected to touch on many happenings in the year 2024 so far as golf is concerned. The Rory McIlroy divorce and reconciliation with his wife Erica Stoll last year, the highs and lows of Scottie Scheffler's year and his second Masters triumph.

Another man who had an amazing year is Bryson DeChambeau. The series will also explore how he clinched his second major at the US Open, the preparation, the build up, and the aftermath of the victory. The series will also touch on the emergence and rise of Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, and his early successes.

Season 3 of "Full Swing" will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2025.

Amanda Balionis' outfit at Genesis Invitational seen by fans as tribute to Kultida Woods

On the last day of the Genesis Invitational Tournament, Amanda Balionis was praised for wearing red as a way of showing respect to golf legend Tiger Woods. Tiger lost his mother Kultida Woods at the age of 80.

Woods is no stranger to wearing red on the last days of tournaments and it became a tradition of his game.

The American golfer was equally in his "Red Sun Day" shirt to present the trophy to Ludvig Aberg as winner of this year's Genesis Invitational Tournament which was held at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Fans reacted to Amanda Balionis' post on Instagram by praising her for her decision to wear red on the final day of the Genesis Invitational, with some believing it to be a tribute to Kultida Woods.

