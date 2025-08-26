Amanda Balionis shares playful reminder about doing hard things in new IG story

Amanda Balionis has successfully closed out another busy golf season following the conclusion of the 2025 Tour Championship. Having spent most of the year covering the PGA Tour's tournaments and NFL games, the analyst shared a reminder to her followers on Instagram.
In a candid moment, Balionis posted a video of herself getting into what appears to be a hotel room with all her luggage. She went on to unpack the bags to find her workout apparel and shoes.
After getting all dressed up and grabbing a water bottle for hydration, she waved to the camera unenthusiastically. While joking about her dramatic approach to working out, she shared a message on staying disciplined in her goal to be more active.
Amanda Balionis captioned the post (via Instagram @balionis):
"Reminder: we can do hard things even if we are SUPER dramatic while doing it. So tired but dragging my *butt* to the gym to at least finish that 10K."
Here's a look at the golf reporter's funny yet relatable post (via Instagram @balionis):
To add a humorous element to her Instagram Story, the Puppies and Golf founder added Bebe Rexha's track, "I'm The Drama," to embrace the relatable yet dramatic struggle of going to the gym after a long and tiring day.
Amanda Balionis hosts Ryder Cup auction
Amanda Balionis founded a non-profit organization called Puppies and Golf to help United States veterans through service dogs. She recently held an auction online to raise funding for her mission.
The company aims to pair veterans who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder with a service dog to help them cope better. The online auction was held in conjunction with the upcoming Ryder Cup in September.
While pleading with people to bid for some really cool golf memorabilia, Balionis' message on the bidding website read (via Better World):
"Are you Team Europe or Team USA? Either way, we have some great auction items to show your team support! 100% of proceeds go directly to Puppies & Golf to assist with their mission to protect and advocate for dogs in need of companionship by supporting and promoting organizations dedicated to connecting humans and dogs for a lifetime of purpose and love, with an emphasis on military veterans."
Among the many items that were auctioned off, what stood out to fans the most was a two-person package to the Ryder Cup this September at Bethpage Black in New York. The package includes two tournament tickets for Saturday's round with a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn close by, which is sponsored by Elijah Craig.
The auction, which ended on Sunday, also had autographed and framed flags by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.