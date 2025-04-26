Amanda Balionis shares ‘simple tips’ to gain her friendship – “No notes”

Sports journalist Amanda Balionis shared some tips to gain her friendship. The American journalist is active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she has around 345K followers.

On Friday, Amanda Balionis shared an interesting post on her Instagram story. She posted some "simple tips" to gain her friendship. The tips interestingly included things related to dogs, either to "be a dog" or "have a dog." It also included showing the "pics" of the dogs.

Sharing the story, Balionis had a two-word caption that read:

"No notes"

Still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

Amanda Balionis is an avid dog lover. She runs an NGO, Puppies and Golf, to help dogs. She has brought dogs for adoption at this week’s PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

On Friday, Balionis shared a post on Instagram about the details of the dogs:

"Teamwork is definitely making the dream work at the Tito’s Golf Club! Puppies & Golf has teamed up with @TitosVodka and @animalrescueno to bring adoptable dogs to the Zurich Classic. Yesterday’s adoptable dog is appropriately named Rory, and she’s ready for her forever teammates.

"As you can see, this sweet girl is great with all people and other dogs! Swing by the Tito’s Golf Club from 12pm-5pm each day to meet a perfect pup ready for adoption and grab a cocktail! she added.

Meanwhile, this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo took the lead at 17-under. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin settled in second place, followed by Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard in third place.

Amanda Balionis cheers Justin Thomas for ending three-year PGA Tour drought

At last week's RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas ended his nearly three-year winless streak on the PGA Tour, beating Andrew Novak in a playoff to win the event.

Following the tournament, Amanda Balionis had a conversation with Thomas, his wife, Jillian, and their daughter Molly. She shared a post on Instagram to congratulate Thomas, writing:

"It’s been nearly three years but @justinthomas34 is again a champion! With his wife, Jillian, and his daughter, Molly Grace, there to celebrate, this one was full of emotion and gratitude. Win number 16 may have taken some time, but it was very clearly worth the wait."

Balionis was on a break in the last few weeks before the Masters. She returned to work at the first Major of the year and covered the RBC Heritage and this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which is scheduled to wrap up with its finale on Sunday, April 27.

