Amanda Balionis shares ‘the hardest thing’ she had to learn in therapy to recover from ‘people pleasing’

Amanda Balionis has been on a journey to stop being a people pleaser. It's a personality type that the golf reporter has tried to move off of, but it's taken time and effort.
Routinely, she shares updates to her Instagram story, letting her 353,000 followers know where she is on her path. She did so today, posting a story with another update about her personal growth.
The video in question sought to explain that boundaries set will always feel aggressive when someone's baseline is to be a people pleaser. If they're always pleasing others, then setting healthy, normal boundaries will feel totally out of the norm.
Balionis shared that this has been instrumental information for her own journey to stop being a people pleaser. She said on her story:
"Weekly recovering people pleaser reminder: SAVE THIS ONE. In therapy, this was one of the hardest things I had to learn. Rewiring your brain and your actions to set boundaries feels TERRIBLE. I had always thought if something felt terrible, it had to be wrong... until I learned it was just uncomfortable because it was different and necessary."
Balionis went on:
"Don't let your comfort zone keep you in toxic cycles. Do the hard thing, set the boundary, let it feel terrible... and then watch your life start to change for the better."
It might've been hard, but Amanda Balionis is happy she made that change and is moving forward again.
Amanda Balionis enjoys week off of US Open
CBS Sports has covered the Masters and the PGA Championship, along with other regular PGA Tour events this year. That means that Amanda Balonis has been busy. The fact that NBC had the US Open meant that last week, she wasn't.
In a since-expired Instagram story, the golf reporter shared what she'd been up to during that time off. She had been at the beach with friends, and she said via Irish Star:
"If you saw us at karaoke, or trying to turn a bar into a karaoke night...no you didn't. Best off-week with so many of my favorite humans."
What she missed was a thrilling, if difficult, tournament. The infamous Oakmont course was very challenging all weekend long. Only one player finished below par.
The conditions, which included a rain delay on Sunday for the final round, were brutal, too. Everyone struggled, and it was generally a miserable weekend of golf. However, that made for tight competition.
JJ Spaun ended up winning by two strokes after making a birdie on the 18th hole, but there was never a time when a collapse wasn't possible for everyone at or near the top of the leaderboard.
A +4 showing from Scottie Scheffler would ordinarily have been very bad, but it was good enough to tie for seventh. Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning champion, missed the cut. Rory McIlroy, his foe from 2024, finished seven over.