Amanda Balionis shares her view on the new Minecraft movie

Amanda Balionis shared her experience of watching the new Minecraft movie. The regular golf season has ended, and currently, Balionis will shift her attention to the NFL season, which started last Friday. In between her schedule, Balionis got some time to give a new movie a try.

Balionis reviewed the film on her Instagram story, and it was the Minecraft movie. She shared a selfie with a kid on her story, and with that, she wrote a caption:

“And Minecraft movie is…unhinged”

Amanda Balionis' status ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

The latest Minecraft movie came out in 2025, and it was an American fantasy adventure comedy film, which was inspired by the 2011 video game called Minecraft by Mojang Studios.

Balionis might next cover the Ryder Cup, which will take place from September 26 to 28 at the Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA. Before this, she covered events like the Open Championship and the 3M Open.

Amanda Balionis shared her broadcasting experience with the CBS team

Amanda Balionis shared her broadcasting experience with the CBS team for 19 weeks. Balionis covered most of the PGA Tour events before the regular season ended with the Tour Championship. She explained how her team worked relentlessly throughout the year to get her headsets right, mics ready, hotel rooms booked, and everything in place. She shared a post on Instagram, and her words in the post were:

“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days.”

Balionis continued to explain that what was shown on Saturday and Sunday was only 10% of the work, and the 90% of the background work was already done by the crew who worked tirelessly. Some of them even stayed on roads for a long time without meeting their families to make the work possible. She said:

“I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.”

She ended by sharing that the CBS team was nothing without its technical team and how their work ethic was unmatched. She also added that they made the road trips feel like home with all the gossip and laughter. She even mentioned how her weekends were hollow without her team.

