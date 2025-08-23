Amanda Balionis shines in yellow outfit as she wraps up hosting special event at the Tour Championship

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Aug 23, 2025 11:10 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Amanda Balionis is one of golf's most famous reporters. This week, she is working at the 2025 Tour Championship and was also a part of a special event on Friday.

Ad

She recently turned heads as she wrapped up her hosting duties for the first-ever AWS Live segment on the PGA Tour. The CBS Sports golf reporter gave fans and fellow golf enthusiasts a peek into her experience while dazzling in a chic outfit.

Amanda Balionis was stunning in a bright, sleeveless yellow dress, which perfectly matched her playful energy in front of the camera. She wore simple white slip-on shoes and had a minimal makeup look. The Puppies and Golf founder accessorized the look with a simple white strap watch and two gold necklaces paired with an open, wavy hairdo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the caption, she expressed her excitement for the PGA Tour's collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a fun and innovative segment.

Balionis wrote (via Instagram @balionis):

"That’s a wrap on the first ever #AWSLive on the @pgatour 💥 huge thanks to @amazonwebservices for having me as your host. It was so much fun diving into AI and the ever evolving technology in golf and the sports world as a whole. As always- what you see in front of the camera is just 10% of what it takes to make the show happen. Huge thanks to the entire crew (both on site and back at PGA TOUR Studios) for executing a flawless production."
Ad

Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' most recent Instagram post (via Instagram @balionis):

Ad

The AWS Live show, in collaboration with the PGA Tour, debuted for the first time at this week's ongoing Tour Championship. Held on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, the Amanda Balionis-hosted event gave fans a deep insight into the role of artificial intelligence and technology in furthering the game of golf.

The show had features from the industry's best and was livestreamed for all to see. Those who unfortunately missed the event can head to the official Amazon Web Services website to watch recordings of how artificial intelligence plays a vital role in the PGA Tour.

Ad

Amanda Balionis reveals where she learnt to curse

Born to Dana and the late Tony, Amanda Balionis grew up as an only child in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania. Her love for sports began with watching the NFL's Steelers.

However, the NFL team not only sparked the love for sports and analytics, it also prompted the now 39-year-old to learn some new words. Balionis stated that watching the team play at the Three Rivers Stadium and observing fans led to her learning curse words as a kid.

Ad

She said (via Nxt Book):

"I loved Three Rivers Stadium, and I loved going to games there. It's where I fell in love with football and also where I learned all my swear words."

Her passion for football not only led to a career in golf but also to her being a prominent figure in the NFL and college football since 2017.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Lathika Krishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications