Amanda Balionis shines in yellow outfit as she wraps up hosting special event at the Tour Championship

Amanda Balionis is one of golf's most famous reporters. This week, she is working at the 2025 Tour Championship and was also a part of a special event on Friday.She recently turned heads as she wrapped up her hosting duties for the first-ever AWS Live segment on the PGA Tour. The CBS Sports golf reporter gave fans and fellow golf enthusiasts a peek into her experience while dazzling in a chic outfit.Amanda Balionis was stunning in a bright, sleeveless yellow dress, which perfectly matched her playful energy in front of the camera. She wore simple white slip-on shoes and had a minimal makeup look. The Puppies and Golf founder accessorized the look with a simple white strap watch and two gold necklaces paired with an open, wavy hairdo.In the caption, she expressed her excitement for the PGA Tour's collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a fun and innovative segment.Balionis wrote (via Instagram @balionis):&quot;That’s a wrap on the first ever #AWSLive on the @pgatour 💥 huge thanks to @amazonwebservices for having me as your host. It was so much fun diving into AI and the ever evolving technology in golf and the sports world as a whole. As always- what you see in front of the camera is just 10% of what it takes to make the show happen. Huge thanks to the entire crew (both on site and back at PGA TOUR Studios) for executing a flawless production.&quot;Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' most recent Instagram post (via Instagram @balionis): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe AWS Live show, in collaboration with the PGA Tour, debuted for the first time at this week's ongoing Tour Championship. Held on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, the Amanda Balionis-hosted event gave fans a deep insight into the role of artificial intelligence and technology in furthering the game of golf.The show had features from the industry's best and was livestreamed for all to see. Those who unfortunately missed the event can head to the official Amazon Web Services website to watch recordings of how artificial intelligence plays a vital role in the PGA Tour.Amanda Balionis reveals where she learnt to curseBorn to Dana and the late Tony, Amanda Balionis grew up as an only child in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania. Her love for sports began with watching the NFL's Steelers.However, the NFL team not only sparked the love for sports and analytics, it also prompted the now 39-year-old to learn some new words. Balionis stated that watching the team play at the Three Rivers Stadium and observing fans led to her learning curse words as a kid.She said (via Nxt Book):&quot;I loved Three Rivers Stadium, and I loved going to games there. It's where I fell in love with football and also where I learned all my swear words.&quot;Her passion for football not only led to a career in golf but also to her being a prominent figure in the NFL and college football since 2017.