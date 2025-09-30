  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Amanda Balionis shows off $1004 Sunday NFL look in latest IG story

Amanda Balionis shows off $1004 Sunday NFL look in latest IG story

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 30, 2025 04:46 GMT
GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis (Image Source: Getty)

Amanda Balionis offered a glimpse of her game-day outfit on her social media handle. With the conclusion of the regular golf season, the American sports journalist is busy covering the NFL games.

Ad

Last week, she was in New York for the Ryder Cup and then traveled to Texas to attend the Week 4 NFL game over the weekend. On Monday, Balionis shared a picture of her NFL game-day outfit on Instagram and included the link to the outfit in the caption. She wore an outfit worth around $1,004.

"Outfit for Titans at Texans. I love these shoes because they're stylish and comfortable enough to get all my steps in our field!" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Amanda Balionis shows off $1004 Sunday NFL look in her latest IG story/@balionis
Amanda Balionis shows off $1004 Sunday NFL look in her latest IG story/@balionis

Amanda Balionis wore a brown and black outfit for the game between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. She styled a long-sleeve mesh top, worth around $64 on Bloomingdale's, layered with a $465 Ramy Brook Marilyn coffee-colored blazer.

Ad

She paired the look with Miller Pushup raw hem skinny jeans worth around $225 on Nordstrom, along with Vince women's Warren white sneakers, priced at $250 on Amazon. All the pieces are available on the brands' respective websites.

Last week, the Texans were impressive and won their first game of the season. Their next game is against the Baltimore Ravens on 5 October.

Amanda Balionis shares a recap of September

Amanda Balionis had a busy time this month and offered a few glimpses of her outings, sharing details about her schedule in a post on Instagram on Monday. She posted two pictures of herself from San Diego, California, with a caption:

Ad
"We had a month! -3 weeks ✈️ -8 cities 🌆 -7 hotels 🛌-3 NFL games 🏈-2 golf tournaments ⛳️-1 herniated disc 😵‍💫 ….it is officially time to shut it down. Feeling grateful, fulfilled, and ready to prioritize some true self care over the next couple of weeks ❤️ if anyone has any great shows to stream, books to read please drop em!"
Ad
Ad

She had shared another post on Instagram on Monday in which she posted a few pictures of her covering the Ryder Cup from the T-Mobile Club Magenta. She wrote:

"@tmobile Club Magenta was the place to be allllll week at @therydercup! From the simulator, to the best cocktails, to seeing my favorite athletes and friends, the vibes were at an all time high for T-Mobile members like me 🤩 #tmobilepartner"
Ad

At last week’s Ryder Cup, which was held at the Bethpage Black Course, Team Europe won the tournament for the second time in a row. They successfully defended the title with their dominating performance and won by two points.

Tommy Fleetwood was the standout performer from Team Europe, earning four points. It was their ninth win in the biennial tournament in the last 12 editions.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More
Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications