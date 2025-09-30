Amanda Balionis shows off $1004 Sunday NFL look in latest IG story

Amanda Balionis offered a glimpse of her game-day outfit on her social media handle. With the conclusion of the regular golf season, the American sports journalist is busy covering the NFL games.Last week, she was in New York for the Ryder Cup and then traveled to Texas to attend the Week 4 NFL game over the weekend. On Monday, Balionis shared a picture of her NFL game-day outfit on Instagram and included the link to the outfit in the caption. She wore an outfit worth around $1,004.&quot;Outfit for Titans at Texans. I love these shoes because they're stylish and comfortable enough to get all my steps in our field!&quot; she wrote.Amanda Balionis shows off $1004 Sunday NFL look in her latest IG story/@balionisAmanda Balionis wore a brown and black outfit for the game between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. She styled a long-sleeve mesh top, worth around $64 on Bloomingdale's, layered with a $465 Ramy Brook Marilyn coffee-colored blazer.She paired the look with Miller Pushup raw hem skinny jeans worth around $225 on Nordstrom, along with Vince women's Warren white sneakers, priced at $250 on Amazon. All the pieces are available on the brands' respective websites. Last week, the Texans were impressive and won their first game of the season. Their next game is against the Baltimore Ravens on 5 October. Amanda Balionis shares a recap of SeptemberAmanda Balionis had a busy time this month and offered a few glimpses of her outings, sharing details about her schedule in a post on Instagram on Monday. She posted two pictures of herself from San Diego, California, with a caption:&quot;We had a month! -3 weeks ✈️ -8 cities 🌆 -7 hotels 🛌-3 NFL games 🏈-2 golf tournaments ⛳️-1 herniated disc 😵‍💫 ….it is officially time to shut it down. Feeling grateful, fulfilled, and ready to prioritize some true self care over the next couple of weeks ❤️ if anyone has any great shows to stream, books to read please drop em!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe had shared another post on Instagram on Monday in which she posted a few pictures of her covering the Ryder Cup from the T-Mobile Club Magenta. She wrote:&quot;@tmobile Club Magenta was the place to be allllll week at @therydercup! From the simulator, to the best cocktails, to seeing my favorite athletes and friends, the vibes were at an all time high for T-Mobile members like me 🤩 #tmobilepartner&quot;At last week’s Ryder Cup, which was held at the Bethpage Black Course, Team Europe won the tournament for the second time in a row. They successfully defended the title with their dominating performance and won by two points.Tommy Fleetwood was the standout performer from Team Europe, earning four points. It was their ninth win in the biennial tournament in the last 12 editions.