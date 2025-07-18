Amanda Balionis grabbed attention with her latest Instagram story. The American golf analyst shared a selfie of herself enjoying a good time.

She posed sitting in a boat in white swimwear and styled it with goggles and a handwoven hat, which cost around $13.98 (via Amazon.com). In the caption of the story, she answered a fan's queries about the hat.

"I was looking for a good dupe of the Teagan Bucket hat by Janessa Leone! Will be wearing this hat all summer!" she wrote.

Amanda Balionis shows off $13.98 bucket hat she plans to wear all summer/@balionis

Amanda Balionis had last covered the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Open Championship. She shared a post congratulating the winner of the tournament, Chris Gotterup, on her Instagram account with a long caption. She wrote:

"It doesn’t get better than a Sunday like this. The best in the world battling it out where the game began… and it’s @chrisgotterup who gets it done. I may be biased as a fellow Northeasterner, but man was it fun watching the young Jersey kid figure out links golf and take down a world-class field, including going toe-to-toe with 🌍 #2 Rory McIlroy. This is just the beginning for the big hitter, and the emotions that poured out afterwards tells you everything you need to know about what this game, and win, means to him."

Following last week's event, this week the golfers started with their outing at the Open Championship. The final Major of the year is scheduled from July 17 to 20.

Amanda Balionis addresses typo blunder

On Thursday, Amanda Balionis shared a short clip of Scottie Scheffler's pre-tournament press conference interview for the Open Championship. However, in the caption, she made a few typos and then shared another story with a caption:

"Too late to fix my typos in the last post, we will survive and move on."

Amanda Balionis addresses typo blunder/@balionis

Meanwhile, sharing the Scheffler interview, Balionis wrote:

"Being great at something requires sacrifice. It can be shocking when you reach that goal and it doesn't solve all the problems you thought it would. When your whole identity is wrapped up in a singular focus, it often breeds dissatisfaction. Life is never about just one thing. One thing can never fulfill you. We all learn it eventually, and it's cool to hear World Number 1 show us that even with the most idyllic job, it's the same."

Amanda Balionis addresses typo blunder/@balionis

Scottie Scheffler had a good start at the Open Championship 2025. He started the game on the first tee hole and made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine and made three birdies and a bogey on the back nine for 3-under 68 and tied for sixth place on the leaderboard.

