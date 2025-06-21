Amanda Balionis shows off her $79 white high-rise wide-leg jeans in latest post

Amanda Balionis showed off her $79 white high-rise wide-legged jeans amid the Travelers Championship. The Travelers Championship is the current event covered by the CBS reporter, Balionis, and amid the tournament, she didn't forget to flaunt her latest outfits.

Balionis was looking for a good pair of white jeans, and she picked a pair of wide-legged jeans, which she posted on her Instagram story. The jeans were from the brand Bayeas, and they have classic buttons with a clean hem and five pockets.

Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

She tried out some other brands as well, like another wide-legged jeans from the brand L’AGENCE, and bootcut jeans from Nydj.

Balionis is currently working at Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship, which is over with two days of play. Currently, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Thomas are leading the tournament with a total score of 9 under after shooting 5 under, 6 under, and 1 under in the fourth rounds, respectively.

The fourth place on the leaderboard is occupied by Jason Day with 8 under, and the fifth place is secured by Austin Eckroat and Denny McCarthy, who finished at 7 under after firing 1 under and 6 under.

Amanda Balionis took a day out to visit a dog shelter amid the Travelers Championship

Two days ago, Amanda Balionis shared a post on her Instagram handle, and the post showed that Balionis took a short tour of an animal rescue center. Balionis was wearing a pink outfit in that video, and she described her visit to Best Friends-New York, which was an animal rescue center. Her words in the video read:

“LOVED visiting @bfas_ny @bestfriendsanimalsociety today in SoHo. It’s fascinating to see how a city shelter functions differently than others with more land and space. Also shoutout to our newest @puppiesandgolf partner @nutrisourcepetfoods for the dog treat delivery! Things to know: @bfas_ny adopts out around 350 pets a month! @bfas_ny pulls many of their dogs from overpopulated shelters in the south.”

Amanda Balionis continued, “For my single friends in the city 🚨 RUN DONT WALK TO VOLUNTEER HERE! You can literally sign up to walk cute dogs around SoHo and have an excuse to talk to strangers on the street. Bonus: if someone isn’t interested in petting a dog in need… you have detected all of the red flags 🚩 you need to keep it moving and just saved yourself a painful date for three.”

Balionis ended the post by sharing that it would be a fun activity for a couple to visit the pet rescue centre together, and she lastly mentioned that a dog was available from the rescue centre for adoption.

