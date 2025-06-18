Amanda Balionis shows off birthday surprise from financial firm sponsor

Amanda Balionis will celebrate her 39th birthday on June 20. Ahead of the milestone, she posted an image of a sweet birthday gift from her financial firm sponsors on Instagram.

Stifel Financial Corporation sent the CBS broadcaster a beautiful bouquet of vibrant flowers from Adore Floral Inc. The $9.86 billion worth financial firm also included a wholesome handwritten note that read:

"Happy Birthday, Amanda! Wishing you the best year yet - Stifel Brand Partnership Team."

Here's a look at the wholesome gesture:

Amanda Balionis shares a sweet gesture by a financial firm (Image via Instagram/@balionis)

Balionis also received a unique gift from her friend Dana, a Wrinkle Retreat Red Light Therapy Face Mask from Solawave. The FDA-approved face mask helps to visibly tighten the skin and promote collagen production in the cells. The beauty equipment retails for a whopping $349 on the brand's official website.

Trending

Balionis posted a photo of herself wearing the mask while asking her followers if they have seen results from using it.

Here's a look at the Puppies and Golf founder's "most fun" birthday gift:

Amanda Balionis shares her "most fun" birthday gift (Image via Instagram/@balionis)

Amanda Balionis will likely be spending her birthday working. She is expected to cover the Travelers Championship from June 19 to 22 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Where did Amanda Balionis grow up? All you need to know about her journey

Amanda Balionis was born on June 20, 1986, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Soon after she turned 10, her family moved to Lancaster for the rest of her childhood. Growing up playing golf and swimming, she decided to pursue the latter. She went to attend Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, where she was a part of the university's NCAA Division II volleyball team.

However, after two years at the university, Balionis decided to transfer to Hofstra University in Long Island, New York. She earned her degree in broadcast journalism.

Soon after graduating, Balionis began working in the PGA Tour before producing content for golf equipment giant Callaway. She has been working for CBS Sports as their famed golf reporter since 2017.

Now residing in San Diego, California, Balionis also covers the NFL. Following her passion for doing good in the community, she founded Puppies and Golf. The non-profit organization not only aims to support rescue dogs but also provides financial aid to those who are struggling to fulfill their dog's medical bills.

Balionis' organization also pairs trained service dogs with United States military veterans who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More