Amanda Balionis shows off her cooking skills as she begins her week off

Amanda Balionis showed her cooking skills on her social media as she began her week off. Balionis was present at the Genesis Scottish Open to cover for CBS Sports last week. She shared posts regarding the tournament on her Instagram handle as well, but this week, the reporter was on a break and tried out the inner chef.

Balionis posted a story on her Instagram handle, in which she was trying out barbeque chicken with sautéed vegetables. She captioned the post with:

“Let the off week begin!”

Barbeque chicken ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Balionis' next Instagram story showed the whiskey she tried during her week off. It was Elijah Craig single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. She captioned the post, writing:

“Okay now it's really started.”

Whiskey ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Yesterday (July 13), she also shared a post on her IG showing how she played a round of golf with her mother at the iconic North Berwick Golf Club. Balionis and her mother took a few bunker shots, and she wrote a caption along with it that read:

“Come for the Jim Nantz commentary and my mom's great golf shots😂 huge thanks to Pat and Chris for hosting us at the iconic @northberwickgolfclub… truly the round of our lives”

Before the Genesis Scottish Open, Balionis also covered the John Deere Classic, Rocket Classic, and Travelers Championship for CBS Sports.

Amanda Balionis celebrated Chris Gotterup’s triumph at the Genesis Scottish Open

Amanda Balionis shared a social media post on her Instagram account yesterday, giving a heads-up to Chris Gotterup’s victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, which concluded last week. Balionis explained that Gotterup had dreamed of winning the event since childhood and had taken down top-tier players like Rory McIlroy in the field.

“It doesn’t get better than a Sunday like this. The best in the world battling it out where the game began… and it’s @chrisgotterup who gets it done. I may be biased as a fellow Northeasterner, but man was it fun watching the young Jersey kid figure out links golf and take down a world-class field, including going toe-to-toe with 🌍 #2 Rory McIlroy. This is just the beginning for the big hitter, and the emotions that poured out afterwards tells you everything you need to know about what this game, and win, means to him.” said Balionis

Gotterup won the Genesis Scottish Open with 15 under in total after scoring 68 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Followed by 61 in the second round of the event with six birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 70 and 66 with two and six birdies, respectively.

