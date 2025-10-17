Amanda Balionis shows her glowing skin & curls as she feels like "a new human" during her Turkey trip

Amanda Balionis showed her glowing skin and curls after her latest trip to Turkey. Balionis often shared snippets of her tournament ventures and life-related updates on her Instagram handle.In one of the photos from her Instagram story, Balionis shared a selfie with 'glowing skin' and curls to match the look. In that picture, she wore a black shirt and wrote a caption:“The skin is glowing, the curls are curling, I feel like a new human.”Here's the screenshot of Amanda Balionis’ story:Amanda Balionis' status ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)The American journalist also posted an Instagram story from her visit to Hurrem Sultan Hamam 1556, which was designed by Sinan. With the story, she wrote:“12/10 recommended going to a traditional Turkish Hamam.. bonus points if it was built in the 1500s. Such a cool experience”Here's Balionis' Instagram story:Turkey ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram post)Balionis last covered the 2025 Ryder Cup, where the Europeans defeated the Americans at Bethpage Black with 15-13. Before that, she covered golf events on the PGA Tour like the Tour Championship, and the Open Championship, where Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler came out as triumphants after shooting 18 under and 17 under, respectively. Other golf tournaments covered by Balionis were the 3M Open, and the Genesis Scottish Open. Balionis would next host the Shorties Classic in November.Amanda Balionis shared snippets from her Ibiza tripAmanda Balionis took a trip to Ibiza, Spain, in August, and she shared many photos from her trip on her Instagram handle. In the series of pictures, the first photo showed Balionis in white swimwear, the second picture showed Balionis with her friends, the third photo was a solo shot on a beach side, the fourth picture showed the back of Balionis, and the fifth one was a selfie, where Balionis flaunted her red top and beige trousers.In the caption, she mentioned about taking the trip with her elementary school friends, giving a shout-out to those who married fun partners.“Hey Ibiza.. It was really nice to meet ya 🤝 Never take for granted that many of my best friends are the ones I met in elementary school. To take this trip with them… well I think 5th grade us would be really proud of how far we’ve come, and that we continue to choose to do it together ❤️❤️ also shoutout to the guys for marrying the most fun partners 🫡.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis uploaded these trip photos after the end of regular PGA Tour season. She also gave a shout-out to her team and their contributions on her Instagram handle, writing that her team's 90% efforts made her 10% on-screen work successful on the weekends with CBS.