Amanda Balionis shows off impressive all-white outfit for the 2025 Masters

CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis arrived at the 2025 Masters in style, cloaked in a all-white look.

Wearing an all-white dress, she shared an Instagram story with a caption that read:

Ready 💚

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis all white outfit. Image via Instagram/@balionis

Balionis wore a soft, white, long-sleeved, cropped topcombined with a pair of high-waisted white trousers that narrowed to the ankle. She tied the look together with pristine white sneakers and minimal accessories.

Her appearance comes during a year when broadcasters and media personnel have received increased attention for on-camera presentations at major sports events like The Masters.

Nico Echavarria shines in Augusta’s Par-3 Contest, eyes historic double

In a picture-perfect warm-up act to Augusta’s main event, Nicolas Echavarria came up big to win the 2025 Par-3 Contest, beating J.J. Spaun in a tense playoff that came down to the wire.

The duo also played a card of bogey-free five-under 22, each tallying five birdies through the nine-hole exhibition. But it as Echavarria’s calm under pressure that made the difference.

After the first playoff hole — anothergo at the ninth — was settled with matching pars, the two returned for another try on the tee. Echavarria dialed his tee shotto within three feet of the pin for a telling birdie. Spaun, for his part, wobbled to the title with a wayward miss and a bogey, which left Echavarria the winner.

“This feels awesome,” Echavarria said after the win as reported on skysports. “Hopefully we change the tradition!” he added, referring to the so-called “curse” of Par-3 winners never capturing the green jacket in the same week.

With this victory, the Masters rookie now has his sights on history — no player has won both the Par-3 Contest and the Masters in the same year. If confidence counts, Echavarria might just be ready to flip the script.

