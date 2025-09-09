Amanda Balionis shared a glimpse of her multitasking skills in a recent social media story. The American sports journalist is preparing for the new NFL season after the completion of the golf season.On Monday, she posted a video showing herself getting ready while juggling multiple tasks at once. Sitting on a chair as she prepared, she kept her laptop open in front of her to get some work done. She shared the video with a one-word caption:&quot;Multitasking,&quot; she wrote.Amanda Balionis flaunts her multitasking skills while prepping for NFL broadcasting/@balionisThe 2025 NFL season started last week, and Amanda Balionis is gearing up for the second week's event. She is covering the Baltimore Ravens game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, along with Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker.The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the second matchup of the season after their struggle in the season-opening event against the Buffalo Bills, where they lost 41-40. The Cleveland Browns are also looking forward to a win, as they lost their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals 17-16.Amanda Balionis playfully checks in with fellow NFL reporters about their weekend plansLast week, Amanda Balionis checked in with her fellow NFL reporters about their weekend plans as the new season started. She shared a reel on her Instagram account with the caption:&quot;A casual Saturday roll call to see where my fellow @nfloncbs sideline reporters are at for week 1 👀 what game are you most excited for?&quot;The clip features Balionis texting her CBS sideline reporters to know what they are doing on Saturday. She later shared a glimpse of the reporters. Melanie Collins was en route to LA and shared a short clip from her flight. Tracy Wolfson met Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons, while Tiffany Blackmon enjoyed ice cream after the New Orleans Saints' practice game.Later in the clip, Balionis texted AJ Ross and Aditi Kinkhabwala to know their plans. Kinkhabwala was stuck in traffic after completing her meeting with the Los Angeles Raiders, while Ross was in Indianapolis.Towards the end of the clip, a schedule of the Sunday NFL games was shown. Amanda Balionis covers golf, along with NFL and college football, for CBS Sports. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis has previously shared her excitement for the new NFL season on August 29, ahead of the start of the season. She shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram from the event with a long caption in which she congratulated Breitling for becoming a timepiece partner of the NFL for this season.Amanda Balionis' IG post/@balionisShe also expressed gratitude for being on the stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, fellow NFL reporter Maria Taylor, and the President of Breitling USA, Thierry Prissert.