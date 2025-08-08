Amanda Balionis shows off photography skills with a stunning Spanish island sunset shot

Amanda Balionis showed off her photography skills during her Spanish Island outing during the week off. Balionis often shares about her tournament days and vacation snippets on her social media handle. Recently, she uploaded pictures of the sunset she took on her vacation.Balionis isn't covering any tournament this week, and the CBS reporter is on a trip. She shared a sunset photo on her Instagram handle from the island of Formentera, which she visited this week, and it is located near the Mediterranean Sea. The Instagram story was:Sunset snap ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)The CBS reporter last covered the Wyndham Championship, where Cameron Young won the tournament with a total score of 22 under by defeating Mac Meissner, whose score stood at 16 under. Before that, Balionis covered the 3M Open, which was won by Kurt Kitayama with 23 under, after defeating Samuel Stevens, whose score was 22 under.Balionis was also present at the Open Championship, which was won by Scottie Scheffler, and she covered the Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup raised the trophy by winning the event with 15 under.Amanda Balionis shared her 19-week journey with CBS Sports on social media Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram post on August 5 showing glimpses of the tournaments she covered with CBS in the last 19 weeks. She had been covering several professional golf events for the media channel and, therefore, shared photos of those tournament experiences on her social media platform. With that, Balionis wrote about how her crew put tremendous back-end effort to make each reporting session possible. Her words were:“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days.”She continued, “I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLastly, Amanda Balionis stated that the technical and production crew were the heartbeat of the team, making her work possible in every situation. She added that she would not imagine her weekends with CBS Sports with her team, and that the team made it fun during work with gossip, jokes, and other ways of supporting each other.