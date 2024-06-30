Amanda Balionis shows off her workout routine inspired by her boxing coach

Amanda Balionis shared her workout routine with her fans on social media. A popular sports journalist, Balionis has worked for numerous organizations before joining CBS in 2017. She currently covers golf, college football, and NFL games for the channel.

The CBS reporter is also quite active on social media, often sharing her day-to-day life updates on her Instagram page, and recently, she posted about her workout. Amanda Balionis shared a video of herself doing squats with a ball in her hand. Through the caption of her Instagram story, Balionis highlighted that her workout is inspired by her boxing coach and gym trainer, Sarah Digiovanni.

Balionis used the song "Hot UpTown" by Camila Cabello and Drake in her motivating video. Tagging Digiovanni in the story, she wrote:

"Channeling my inner @sarahdigi."

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story @balionis

Amanda Balionis is quite health-conscious, as evident by her social media page. She frequently shares her workout pictures on her Instagram account, where she boasts 314K followers.

Earlier this month, she shared her workout routine with Sarah Digiovanni from the gym. In the post, Balionis thanked her trainer, writing:

"Thank you @sarahdigi @alo for understanding the assignment."

Amanda Balionis stuns in glamorous black dress while enjoying vacation away from golf course

Earlier this month, Amanda Balionis stunned her fans on social media by sharing a gorgeous picture in a black outfit. Away from the golf course, the CBS reporter took some time to vacation with her friends in New York.

Balionis shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, sharing her excitement with her fans online. She opted for a stunning, body-fitted black dress paired with matching sandals. She accessorized her look with a watch and sunglasses.

Posing in front of a lake with a beautiful smile, Amanda Balionis was accompanied by her friends at the beach. The all-girl gang enjoyed drinks by the water.

In one of the pictures, Balionis posed watching the sunset with a drink in her hand, wearing a jacket with "It's All Good Baby, Baby" written on the back.

Amanda Balionis recently celebrated her 38th birthday and shared glimpses of her party on her Instagram account, writing:

"It took my 38th birthday for two iconic things to happen. 1. I had the honor of meeting and picking the brain of the legendary Lesley Stahl. She is everything. 2. I finally accomplished the thing Cosmo prepared us for every day of our lives as teens: successfully turning a top from day to night."

Balionis is a dog lover and is also the president of a nonprofit organization called "Puppies and Golf", which seeks to support rescue dogs across the country by providing them with shelter, resources, and companionship.