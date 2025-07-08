Amanda Balionis styles $325 Cappuccino Gold shirt in new IG look

Amanda Balionis styled a $325 Cappuccino Gold shirt in her latest online post. She often shares her outfit choices on her Instagram handle, and recently, she did the same by uploading an image in a grey shirt paired with green pants.

Ad

The Masaki cropped sweater was from the brand L’agence, and it was available in four colors: black, harbor blue, cappuccino gold, and turquoise. The top was featherweight and made of wool, along with dome buttons and faux welt pockets.

Amanda Balionis' status (via Amanda Balionis' Instagram/@balionis)

A week before sharing this Instagram story, Balionis uploaded a series of pictures from her visit to New York. She also flaunted her dresses in the post. The first dress was a red jumpsuit paired with a black bag.

Ad

Trending

The third picture showed Balionis in a black dress, and the fifth picture was a mirror selfie, where Balionis wore a black tank top with wide-legged denims. The eight photos showed her in a red cami top with red yoga trousers and a black jacket.

Ad

Balionis’ last coverage was from CBS at the John Deere Classic.

Amanda Balionis celebrated Brian Campbell’s victory with a social media post

Amanda Balionis shared three photos on her Instagram account with Brian Campbell. In those, she could be seen interviewing the winner of the 2025 John Deere Classic. She even wrote a post to give a heads-up to the new winner. She wrote:

Ad

“10 years after making his professional debut at the @johndeereclassic @brian_campbell4 now walks away from today as a winner of the event that helped to start it all. Add in the fact that Campbell went to school not far from here and feels so at home here you know this one meant a lot.

Ad

“For those who don’t know his story: Campbell turned pro in 2015 and made it out to the PGA TOUR in 2017. He promptly lost his card after his rookie year and it took him 7 years to earn his way back. He now is a ✌️time winner with plenty of job security. Just awesome stuff.”

Ad

Ad

Campbell won the PGA Tour tournament with an 18-under. He shot 65 in the first round of the event with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the next round, he fired 66 with five birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 68 and 67 with four birdies and six birdies, respectively.

Before this, Campbell missed the cutline at the U.S. Open. His last victory came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta World with a 20-under. Apart from this, his best finish in 2025 was a T32 at the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage after scoring 1-over and 7-under, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More