Amanda Balionis styles $595 cropped tweed jacket at NFL Sunday

Amanda Balionis took a step away from her role on the golf course this week to work at a football stadium. The CBS Sports reporter looked stunning in a gorgeous outfit on Sunday at M&amp;T Bank Stadium for an NFL game.While working as a sideline reporter for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, the golf analyst rocked a trendy cropped jacket from L'Agence, which retails on the brand's official website for a whopping $595. The Cove Cropped Tweed Jacket features black cherry and brown colored textured tweed, along with puffed sleeves and vintage buttons.Balionis recently shared details of her look on her Instagram Stories. Here's a look at her outfit on Sunday (via Instagram @balionis):Amanda Balionis stuns in a gorgeous tweed jacket on NFL Sunday (Image via Instagram @balionis)Amanda Balionis paired the timeless jacket with a pair of simple denim jeans from L'Agence. The Selma Bootcut Jean in the Koval color retails for a whopping $265 on the brand's official website.The Hofstra alum paired the look with a pair of simple white sneakers to keep her comfortable by the sidelines. She accessorized the look perfectly with elegant gold jewelry from Ana Luisa.Balionis wore a stack of Ana Luisa's Medium Galaxy Ring and Slim Nova Ring, which retails for $395 and $275, respectively. She also stunned in the brand's $85 Ina necklace. She completed the look with a simple yet bold pair of statement earrings from Kendra Scott. The Mikki Pave Huggie Earrings are available for purchase on the brand's official website for $65.Amanda Balionis shares her take on the recent NFL gameThe most recent NFL game was played on Sunday between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. In a recent post on Instagram, Amanda Balionis stated that as a Pittsburgh native, she felt honored to work an AFC North game and broke down the game in a few sentences for her fans. Here's a look at what Amanda Balionis had to say about the Baltimore Ravens' performance (via Instagram @balionis):&quot;As a Pittsburgh girl, almost nothing fills my soul up more than getting to call an AFC North rivalry game. Both teams came into week 2 mad, but it was Baltimore who executed the game plan on both sides of the ball. The defense was stout, the offense caught fire in the 2nd half, and that Bills loss from week 1 is all of a sudden a little easier to swallow.&quot;Here's a peek at the CBS Sports reporter's most recent post on Instagram (via Instagram @balionis): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Buffalo Bills emerged victorious in a 41- 40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The former team won at the latter team's home stadium in Maryland.