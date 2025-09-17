Amanda Balionis styles $595 cropped tweed jacket at NFL Sunday

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:00 GMT
Breitling Celebrates New York Editions To Their NFL Collection - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis, Breitling New York (Image via Getty)

Amanda Balionis took a step away from her role on the golf course this week to work at a football stadium. The CBS Sports reporter looked stunning in a gorgeous outfit on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium for an NFL game.

While working as a sideline reporter for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, the golf analyst rocked a trendy cropped jacket from L'Agence, which retails on the brand's official website for a whopping $595. The Cove Cropped Tweed Jacket features black cherry and brown colored textured tweed, along with puffed sleeves and vintage buttons.

Balionis recently shared details of her look on her Instagram Stories. Here's a look at her outfit on Sunday (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis stuns in a gorgeous tweed jacket on NFL Sunday (Image via Instagram @balionis)
Amanda Balionis stuns in a gorgeous tweed jacket on NFL Sunday (Image via Instagram @balionis)

Amanda Balionis paired the timeless jacket with a pair of simple denim jeans from L'Agence. The Selma Bootcut Jean in the Koval color retails for a whopping $265 on the brand's official website.

The Hofstra alum paired the look with a pair of simple white sneakers to keep her comfortable by the sidelines. She accessorized the look perfectly with elegant gold jewelry from Ana Luisa.

Balionis wore a stack of Ana Luisa's Medium Galaxy Ring and Slim Nova Ring, which retails for $395 and $275, respectively. She also stunned in the brand's $85 Ina necklace. She completed the look with a simple yet bold pair of statement earrings from Kendra Scott. The Mikki Pave Huggie Earrings are available for purchase on the brand's official website for $65.

Amanda Balionis shares her take on the recent NFL game

The most recent NFL game was played on Sunday between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. In a recent post on Instagram, Amanda Balionis stated that as a Pittsburgh native, she felt honored to work an AFC North game and broke down the game in a few sentences for her fans.

Here's a look at what Amanda Balionis had to say about the Baltimore Ravens' performance (via Instagram @balionis):

"As a Pittsburgh girl, almost nothing fills my soul up more than getting to call an AFC North rivalry game. Both teams came into week 2 mad, but it was Baltimore who executed the game plan on both sides of the ball. The defense was stout, the offense caught fire in the 2nd half, and that Bills loss from week 1 is all of a sudden a little easier to swallow."
Here's a peek at the CBS Sports reporter's most recent post on Instagram (via Instagram @balionis):

The Buffalo Bills emerged victorious in a 41- 40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The former team won at the latter team's home stadium in Maryland.

Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Lathika Krishna
