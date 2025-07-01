Amanda Balionis styles $75 black tank top and $178 blue denim on her final day in NYC

Amanda Balionis styled her $75 black tank top with her $178 blue denim pants on the last day of her outing in New York City. Balionis often shared posts related to her life on her social media platforms. Recently, she did the same by sharing a story on Instagram mentioning her last night in New York City.

Ad

In the Instagram story, Balionis shared a photo of her outfit, where she wore a black camisole tank top from the brand Tank Air. The top had a scooped neckline and slim straps with flare at the hem. The material of the top was 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex. With that, she wore a Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans from the brand Reformation. The material didn't have any stretch, and it was made of 80% Regeneratively Grown Cotton and 20% Recycled Cotton. With the story, she wrote a caption that read:

Ad

Trending

“Last night in the city for a little but was told this outfit is tea so can't be too sad.”

Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Before this, Balionis was at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan covering the Rocket Classic. In the tournament, Aldrich Potgieter won with 22 under in total.

Ad

Amanda Balionis gave a heads-up to young Rocket Classic victor Aldrich Potgieter

Amanda Balionis was covering the Rocket Classic on Saturday and Sunday for CBS, and the reporter shared a post for Aldrich Potgieter on her Instagram handle yesterday after the golfer got his first PGA Tour triumph at the Detroit Golf Club.

Balionis added how Potgieter’s close calls prepared him for the showdown at the Rocket Classic, and that the South African golfer had huge support from his family for the triumph, as his father has been traveling every week with the golfer for his tournaments. Balionis' words were:

Ad

“It took 77 holes but @aldrichpotgieter is now the youngest player from South Africa to win on the PGA TOUR. The 20-year-old rookie, told us Saturday that his close calls this season prepared him for the right mindset today and that proved to be true. This win is a life changer for the whole family.”

Ad

She continued, “Dad has been traveling every week with Aldrich while mom stays home with his sister in South Africa to make sure everything and everyone is taken care of. Now his schedule will be easier to plan and the family will get more time together rather than operating on two sides of the world. There’s been sacrifice, but it’s been worth it.”

Ad

Potgieter also shared his experience of his first PGA Tour triumph in a Sunday presser. He talked about how it was a long grind for him and that the golfer didn't have his best start on the final day, but he changed his strategy to use it as motivation and chase down the leaders on the scoreboard. He added that his birdies on holes seven, eight, and paring hole nine were game-changers for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More