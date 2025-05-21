Amanda Balionis styles blue top as she enjoys post-PGA Championship break

Amanda Balionis was styled in a blue top as she enjoyed a post-PGA Championship break. Balionis often shares about her tournament ventures and life-related updates on her social media handles. She did the same by sharing an Instagram story of her recent break.

Balionis took some time out from her profession this week and took herself out to relax. She shared a photo of the same on her Instagram account on May 21, and in the picture, the CBS reporter could be seen in a blue t-shirt paired with a cap, which had the word ‘Chill’ inscribed on it.

Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

The PGA Championship wrapped up with Scottie Scheffler winning the trophy by a five-shot lead. Scheffler scored 11 under in total, and he fired 69 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine, along with an eagle.

In the second round, the World No. 1 fired 68 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 65 and 71 with seven birdies and four bogeys, respectively.

In the PGA Championship, DeChambeau tied in second place along with Harris English and Davis Riley with a score of 6 under. The fifth place was occupied by Taylor Pendrith and two others, who had a final score of 5 under.

Amanda Balionis gave a heads-up to Scottie Scheffler for the PGA Championship victory

Amanda Balionis shared a photo with Scottie Scheffler on her Instagram account after his win at Quail Hollow. Balionis wrote a post about the World No. 1’s incredible performance at the PGA Championship and how the golfer bagged the Wanamaker trophy. In the post, Balionis wrote:

“World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back…Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes. The back nine was yet another clinic with big names breathing down his neck. At 28-years-old, the three-time Major Champ continues to prove that the ceiling may not exist at all…”

Scottie Scheffler had never won the PGA Championship before this year. Previously, he had bagged two Masters Tournament titles. The golfer had his first Masters victory in 2022, where he defeated Rory McIlroy by 3 strokes. He next won the Masters Tournament in 2024, and that year, he defeated Ludvig Aberg by 4 strokes.

The 2025 PGA Championship became Scheffler’s third major victory, and his second win of the year after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the same year.

