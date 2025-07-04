Amanda Balionis is enjoying a much-needed break after the 2025 Rocket Classic. The American golf analyst was in Detroit to cover the PGA Tour event last week, and this week, she shared a glimpse of her vacation by the beachside.

Balionis shared a selfie on her Instagram account, which has around 354K followers, on Thursday, July 3. She was seemingly enjoying a boat ride on the water.

Amanda Balionis styles in a striped top and denim shorts as she goes for a sail/@balionis

Amanda Balionis posted the snap without any caption; however, her look caught people's attention. She wore a black and white top, pairing it with a white shirt and light blue shorts. For accessories, she wore a blue cap and a few bracelets while enjoying a sunny day.

The CBS reporter had last covered the 2025 Rocket Classic on the PGA Tour, which was held from June 26 to 29. Following the event, she shared a few pictures with the winner Aldrich Potgieter and penned a heartfelt caption for the 20-year-old South African on his maiden victory on the Tour. She wrote:

"It took 77 holes but @aldrichpotgieter is now the youngest player from South Africa to win on the PGA TOUR. The 20-year-old rookie, told us Saturday that his close calls this season prepared him for the right mindset today and that proved to be true. This win is a life changer for the whole family."

"Dad has been traveling every week with Aldrich while mom stays home with his sister in South Africa to make sure everything and everyone is taken care of. Now his schedule will be easier to plan and the family will get more time together rather than operating on two sides of the world. There’s been sacrifice, but it’s been worth it," she added.

Following last week’s event, the PGA Tour players next tee off at the John Deere Classic, which is scheduled to take place from July 3 to 6 at TPC Deere Run.

Amanda Balionis shared a glimpse of "summers in New York"

Balionis has shared a few snaps on her Instagram account on Tuesday, recapping her June month's fun activities in New York. She posted her travel pictures and also some snaps with her friends, along with a caption:

"Drug of choice: summers in New York"

Amanda Balionis shared a glamorous picture in the first snap of the post. She wore a red dress and completed her look with a pendant, watch, and sunglasses. She carried a black sling bag. The next two snaps were of her enjoying pizza. She had posted a few snaps and videos of her food.

In one of the pictures, Balionis posted a mirror selfie, wearing a black crop top and matching jeans, with a black belt and sandals.

