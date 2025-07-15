Amanda Balionis styles in white as she plays a round of golf in Scotland with her mom 

Amanda Balionis swapped her microphone for a set of golf clubs this week. The CBS Sports reporter shared a video of her most recent outing on Instagram.

Last week, Balionis was in Scotland for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. After working the tournament, she decided to take some time off to play golf at the North Berwick Golf Club. She played a round of golf with her mother, Dana.

However, what caught fans' eyes was not just Amanda and Dana Balionis' golf shots but a surprise cameo from Jim Nantz, one of golf's most well-known reporters. In the middle of the round, Nantz showed up and began capturing videos of his fellow CBS Sports colleague making some putts on the green.

Although both the golf analysts were off the clock, Nantz dished out some of his iconic commentary. Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' most recent golf outing with her mother (via Instagram @balionis):

She captioned the video:

"Come for the Jim Nantz commentary… and my mom’s great golf shots 😂 huge thanks to Pat and Chris for hosting us at the iconic @northberwickgolfclub …truly the round of our lives ⛳️💚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿"

In the video, Amanda Balionis hilariously claimed that she made Jim Nantz leave the premises after he watched her hit some not-so-great golf shots.

Amanda Balionis recalls her first trip with her mother

Amanda Balionis revealed that she and her mother, Dana, have been going on annual mother-daughter trips since September 2018. It was that month that her father had passed away.

In an Instagram post after their sixth trip together in 2024, Balionis explained that she was meant to travel to Singapore for the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship a few weeks after her father's passing. She was reluctant to go as she wished to mourn with her mother.

However, her mother told her not to cancel her work trip and to instead book her a ticket to tag along. In the post's caption, Amanda Balionis recalled that this sentence from her mother had a long-lasting impact on her.

The caption read (via Instagram @balionis):

"I was set to go to Singapore for the @aac_golf just two weeks later and was about to cancel the trip so I could be home with my Mom. I honestly didn’t see how going back to work would ever be important again. It was in that moment my Mom said, “Do not cancel the trip. Book me a ticket instead.” She set the tone- with that one sentence- for the way we would handle grief and other hard life moments moving forward. Keep moving. Even when it feels impossible and meaningless. These trips have turned into one of the greatest gifts of my life."

Here's a look at the heart-warming post (via Instagram @balionis):

Since then, Amanda Balionis has been spotted at many golf tournaments working with her mother right by her to support.

