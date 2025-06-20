Amanda Balionis suggests the ‘only thing’ to do on a rainy day in NYC

Amanda Balionis suggested the 'only thing' to do on a rainy day in New York City on a social media post. Balionis was covering the Travelers Championship this week, which was taking place at Cromwell, Connecticut, and amid the event, the CBS reporter spent some time walking down the streets of New York.

Balionis shared a clip of a rainy day in the city on her Instagram story. The clip showed the rain-stricken streets of New York, and the post was shared with a caption:

“There’s only one thing to do when this happens.”

Rainy day in New York ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram post)

In the next story, the CBS reporter revealed the 'only thing' that could be done on a rainy day. She shared a funny picture of herself with a friend and captioned it:

“Find a dive bar and snacks.”

Amanda Balionis with a friend ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Although Balionis wasn't a part of the 2025 US Open, the CBS reporter was back in action at the Travelers Championship, which was over with the first day of competition on Thursday (19 June).

After the first round of the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler is jointly leading the tournament with Austin Eckroat with a score of 8 under par each. Next to him, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark are tied in third place on the tournament leaderboard with a total score of 6 under. The second round of the signature event will take place on Friday.

Amanda Balionis gave a shout-out to a dog shelter in New York

Amanda Balionis shared a post on her Instagram account from a visit to a pet center in New York. She shared a post where she could be seen in a pink jacket describing Best Friends-New York, which was an animal rescue service. The post read:

“LOVED visiting @bfas_ny @bestfriendsanimalsociety today in SoHo. It’s fascinating to see how a city shelter functions differently than others with more land and space. Also shoutout to our newest @puppiesandgolf partner @nutrisourcepetfoods for the dog treat delivery! Things to know: @bfas_ny adopts out around 350 pets a month! @bfas_ny pulls many of their dogs from overpopulated shelters in the south.”

She continued, “For my single friends in the city 🚨 RUN DONT WALK TO VOLUNTEER HERE! You can literally sign up to walk cute dogs around SoHo and have an excuse to talk to strangers on the street. Bonus: if someone isn’t interested in petting a dog in need… you have detected all of the red flags 🚩 you need to keep it moving and just saved yourself a painful date for three.”

The CBS reporter further added that visiting the dog center would be a fun activity for a couple and that there was a dog named Axl, who was up for immediate adoption.

