Amanda Balionis takes a friendly jibe at The Office sitcom star after their reunion at the WM Phoenix Open

Amanda Balionis took a friendly jibe at ‘The Office’ sitcom star Brian Baumgartner, who was present at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. Baumgartner played the character of Kevin Malone in the US sitcom. Balionis joined him at last week’s PGA Tour event.

Following the tournament, Balionis shared a few pictures of the WM Phoenix Open moments on her Instagram. One photo showed her sharing the frame with Brian Baumgartner and Charley Hoffman.

In the collection of pictures, one also showed Balionis taking a shot on the greens. Along with the post, she wrote a caption:

“All green everything at the Greenest Show on Grass ⛳️💚 A special thank you to @wastemanagement and the Thunderbirds for an amazing @wmphoenixopen. What you all do for the community and environment is incredible. Already counting down the days until the next one.”

Balionis reshared the same post on her Instagram story and wrote a caption to take a playful jab at the actor. She wrote:

“Best week, best crew. Hey @bbbaumgartner remember the time I beat you (in heels) in closest to the pin?”

Amanda Balionis and Brian Baumgartner ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

The CBS reporter returned to golf reporting at the WM Phoenix Open after a six-month break to focus on the NFL season. Before the tournament, she also shared Kira K. Dixon’s PSA for the ladies on her Instagram handle to alert women of the on-course injuries caused by not wearing the right footwear.

Amanda Balionis congratulated the WM Phoenix Open winner on her social media handle

Amanda Balionis shared four photos on her Instagram from the WM Phoenix Open last week and with that, she wrote a congratulatory post for the winner Thomas Detry. In the same post, she also gave a shout-out to Justin Thomas for joining her for an interview. She penned down:

“A *statement* victory for Thomas Detry! What a stage to win on, and to do it by seven shots is insane. The @wmphoenixopen never disappoints in producing big time winners. Watching Detry get his first PGA TOUR win with his family and friends celebrating right next to him is incredibly special and we also know this is just the beginning for the talented Belgium.

Balionis added, “Also shoutout to JT for joining us on air after his round to talk about his incredible finish and call some golf with us on @golfoncbs.”

Thomas Detry won the WM Phoenix Open with a score of 24 under. In the first round, he shot 66 in the opening round with six birdies. He scored 64 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine along with parring the hole 18.

In the third round, the golfer fired 65 with five birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Finally, he scored 65 in the last round with seven birdies.

