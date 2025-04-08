Amanda Balionis teases 24-year-old NFL star's golf swing ahead of her new podcast

CBS announcer Amanda Balionis teased NFL star Aidan Hutchinson's golf swing on her Instagram. The 39-year-old also announced that the Detroit Lions defensive star would feature in an upcoming episode of CBS's all-female sports talk show, We Need to Talk.

Ad

In a recent Instagram story, Balionis shared a clip of a tall athlete in silhouette practicing his golf swing at a driving range in Augusta, Georgia, on a soggy, overcast day. She asked her followers to "Guess that swing." In the next story, she shared a picture of the mystery guest, Hutchinson, with her on the practice grounds and wrote:

"If you guessed @aidanhutch97 … respect. Excited for you guys to see this one on @weneedtotalk later this week!"

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story (Credit: @balionis/Instagram)

Aidan Hutchinson, drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2022, had a splendid 2024 NFL season before he suffered injuries in the sixth week. By then, he had 7.5 sacks and amassed 19 total tackles. However, he fractured his tibia and fibula and was sidelined for four to six months.

Ad

The NFL star has competed in several golf tournaments. In June 2024, Hutchinson played alongside Rickie Fowler in the Rocket Mortgage Classic Area 313 Celebrity Challenge. Further, last month, he captained a golf team at the NFLPA Classic at El Camaleón Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico, a two-day golf event featuring NFL stars.

Amanda Balionis recalls her favorite moment covering a major

Amanda Balionis has been covering golf since she joined the PGATour.com as an in-house reporter. She has covered over 50 major championships by now, interviewing hundreds of players.

Ad

In a recent interview, Balionis was asked about her favorite moment while covering a major championship. She said that her emotional 2020 Masters interview with Dustin Johnson was her favorite. The 2020 Masters was held in November instead of April due to COVID-19. Describing the emotional moment, she said, via The Mirror:

"Austin (Johnson's brother and caddie) is standing over to the side and he's already crying and Paulina (Johnson's wife) is there and she's emotional and the photographers are there. You can tell that this is the first moment Dustin has had to take a breath and soak in what he has just accomplished – with the green jacket on.

Ad

"And when he broke down in that interview I just thought, 'this is the Dustin everyone's been dying to see'. Like we all know he cares but he never let us see how much he cared before that moment," she added.

Amanda Balionis said that Augusta and the Masters have a unique magic that breaks down emotional barriers as lifelong dreams are fulfilled. She added that it was a "special" moment to witness one of golf's greats show rare emotion during such a meaningful time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More