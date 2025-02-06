Amanda Balionis ‘trolls’ 189K-followed golf content creator at the simulator

Amanda Balionis trolled golf influencer, Roger Steele, for his mishit at a simulator. The CBS reporter is pretty active on social media and often shares about her vacations and other day-to-day activities.

On February 5, Balionis posted a story on Instagram of Roger Steele, who has around 189K followers on Instagram, taking a shot on a simulator. However, he had a mishit, resulting in a disastrous shot.

Sharing the video of the golf content creator on Instagram, Balionis wrote:

"Came to support my guy @roger_steele..... turned into a trolling session real quick🤣."

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

Amanda Balionis is known for covering PGA Tour golf, NFL football, and college football for CBS Sports. She is very active on Instagram and has around 325K followers on the platform.

Meanwhile, Roger Steele is known for his active presence on social media. He regularly posts golf-related content on his Instagram account.

Amanda Balionis shares congratulatory text for Rory McIlroy on winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Amanda Balionis was in charge of the CBS' golf coverage, for last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. The tournament, which was held from January 30 to February 2, was won by Rory McIlroy. He had an impressive outing and started his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour with a victory.

Following the tournament, Balionis shared pictures of the golf outing on her Instagram account. She posted four images—two with the tournament winner Rory McIlroy, one with Tony Finau, and another with the runner-up of the game, Shane Lowry.

Balionis congratulated McIlroy for his thrilling win, writing:

"Win number 27 (!!) for @rorymcilroy and one he’ll remember for sure. As a golf history buff, you know putting his name on this trophy is meaningful as is a win to kick off 2025. It’s nearly impossible to beat a perfect Sunday at @attproam and my goodness were we lucky to experience exactly that today."

Amanda Balionis also shared a post, ahead of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, along with the caption:

"We had ourselves a DAY at @attproam that resulted in an insane leaderboard with 18 to play. It’s a mini @rydercupeurope reunion at the top with Straka, McIlroy and Lowry all in the final grouping and ‘23 Champ Justin Rose not far behind. World number 1 Scottie Scheffler is looming (shocker) and so many others are ready for a low one in better Sunday conditions."

Notably, this week, the PGA Tour players will tee off at the WM Phoenix Open. The tournament will take place from February 6 to 9. However, Rory McIlroy is not playing this week. The tournament features Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and many others.

