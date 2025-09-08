Amanda Balionis 'weclomes' $70M cornerback to Pittsburgh Steelers after thrilling win over New York Jets

Amanda Balionis spent her Sunday watching the highly anticipated National Football League (NFL) game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. Amidst the excitement that saw the former team emerge victorious, she took a moment to express her enthusiasm for one of the winning team's new players.In a recent post to her Instagram Stories, the golf reporter 'welcomed' Jalen Ramsey into his new position as a cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here's what Balionis had to say about the $70 million worth NFL star, according to Celebrity Net Worth (via Instagram @balionis):&quot;Welcome to the Burgh Jalen freaking Ramsey. What a finish to this game. Also welcome to the booth @jjwatt! So fun listening to you, Ian and Evan.&quot;Here's a look at the CBS Sports reporter's post following the Pittsburgh Steelers' incredible win over the New York Jets (via Instagram @balionis):Amanda Balionis welcomes Jalen Ramsey into the Pittsburgh Steelers (Image via Instagram @balionis)Amanda Balionis also welcomed former NFL superstar JJ Watt into CBS Sports' broadcasting booth for the match.Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in June after serving two seasons with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Having signed for an extension to stay with the Dolphins for three years in 2024 for a whopping $72 million, he will now get a $1.5 million raise with his trade, according to Over The Cap. The former made a stellar debut for Balionis' hometown team.In the fourth-down play on Sunday, Ramsey tackled the New York Jets receiver, Garrett Wilson, to seal in the 34 to 32 victory for the Steelers.Scottie Scheffler gets &quot;nervous&quot; during interview with Amanda BalionisDuring the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler sat down for an interview with Amanda Balionis on Saturday. The World No. 1 golfer began the third round of the tournament three strokes behind the lead.Despite getting off to a poor start, he went on to card in a stellar 6 under par 65 round to vault up the leaderboard. When he sat down to speak with the golf analyst, Scheffler began sneezing and coughing nonstop.While Balionis tried to ask him a question, he stated that his sneezing was the result of him just being very &quot;nervous.&quot; Scheffler said (via X @GolfonCBS):&quot;Sorry, I'm just nervous. You know, I bogeyed the first. I actually thought I hit two pretty good shots in the air. I just battled really hard today. It was tough out there, those greens were really firming up, and the wind was really gusty today - I think that was the most challenging part. The greens were firming up as well, but overall did a really good job of staying patient and hit some nice shots.&quot;Here's a look at the scene at the 2025 PGA Championship (via X @GolfonCBS):Scottie Scheffler went on to post an even par 71 score on Sunday to total 11 under par for the week and emerge as the 2025 PGA Championship winner. He took home the Major championship by five strokes over Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley.