Amanda Balionis welcomes PGA stars 'to the squad' for new alcohol brand deal

Amanda Balionis recently welcomed PGA Tour stars J.T. Poston and Robert MacIntyre as the newest ambassadors of Elijah Craig. The CBS reporter celebrated their partnership on her Instagram.

Ad

Poston and MacIntyre signed multi-year deals with the alcohol brand earlier this week. Balionis shared a promotional image of the two golfers holding glasses of bourbon with the Elijah Craig logo. She wrote:

"Welcome to the @elijahcraig squad @jtposton & @robertmacintyre! Next round is on me."

Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story (@elijahcraig/Instagram)

For the unversed, Amanda Balionis has been a brand ambassador for Elijah Craig since February 2023. She is part of "Team Elijah Craig", which also comprises PGA Tour golfer Max Homa.

Ad

Trending

Elijah Craig wrote on Instagram:

"From the clubhouse to the rickhouse, we're excited to welcome @JTPoston and @RobertMacintyre to Team Elijah Craig! As we add new PGA TOUR® pros, our celebratory sips get even better."

Ad

On signing the deal with Elijah Craig, Robert MacIntyre said (via PR Newswire):

"I'm proud to join the Elijah Craig family. The game of golf teaches you that consistency and quality are key, and that's exactly what you find with Elijah Craig. I'm looking forward to sharing some great moments with this incredible bourbon whiskey both on and off the course."

Ad

J.T. Poston said that it was a privilege to team up with Elijah Craig as a bourbon lover. The bourbon brand is the official bourbon of the 2025 Ryder Cup. It'll launch the "Road to the Ryder Cup" campaign this spring.

Amanda Balionis praises Ludvig Aberg on "redemption" after his win at the Genesis Invitational

Amanda Balionis praised Ludvig Aberg after his win at the Genesis Invitational last month. The CBS reporter shared pictures of her interviewing various players, including Aberg, on her Instagram page.

Ad

Balionis called his victory 'a story of redemption' as he was knocked out at the same course just weeks ago due to illness. For the unversed, the Genesis Open was held at Torrey Pines Golf Course due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

She wrote in her Instagram post caption:

"Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness."

Ad

Ad

Ludvig Aberg won the tournament by one stroke over Maverick McNealy. It was his second victory on the PGA Tour. His first victory came at the 2023 RSM Classic.

Aberg, who joined the Tour in 2023, had played in 41 tournaments so far and made the cut in 35 of them. He has had 10 top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback