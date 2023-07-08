Amateur golfer Shannon Tan sweeps the floor against pros to win maiden Singapore Ladies Masters

19-year-old Shannon Tan is already on her way to greatness. In a field full of seasoned pros, the young amateur held her own to win in her home country at the Singapore Ladies Master on Saturday (July 8). She performed under pressure, allowing her to win by one stroke.

With this win, Tan becomes the first Singaporean woman to win an international event since Mardan Mamat. Shannon Tan shot a six under par to take home a cash prize of $100,000. She shot the 66 at the China Ladies Professional Golf Tour tournament. Tan finished 10-under 206 in the 54-hole competition.

Shannon Tan becomes the first Singaporean to win an international event since 2006. Ecstatic about her win, she said via Yahoo News:

"This win is truly special, especially in front of all my friends and family who have been supporting me all week. I didn’t know I had to make the birdie putt on the 18th to win and I just approached it like any other normal putt."

Shannon Tan is a freshman at the Texas Tech Red Raiders and plays collegiate golf. She started her season off with a bang, finishing fourth at the Columbia Open. The Singaporean also finished seventh at the Illini Women’s Invitational.

18-year-old Ji Yuai misses out to Shannon Tan at the Singapore Ladies Master

China's Ji Yuai missed out on a win by one shot, missing a birdie opportunity on the final hole that would have forced a play-off. Ji was visibly disappointed but the 18-year-old's performance was commendable.

About her performance, she said:

"It's disappointing. I really tried my best and this loss felt even worse than my other runner-up finish at the Beijing Women's Challenge, where I was leading and could have won if not for my errant tee shot on the 17th. It's a bitter pill to swallow. But that's golf and I have to move on and extract the positives from the week"

Thailand's Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong carded a 70 in her final round and finished in third place. The Singapore Ladies Master saw a field of 132 golfers from 14 countries. The tournament was the fifth event on the CLGPA, succeeding the events in Tianjin, Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong.

