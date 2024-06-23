Amateur golfing sensation Neal Shipley set to make his pro debut at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Amateur golfing sensation Neal Shipley is all set to make his PGA Tour debut next week. He will compete at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in his first-ever PGA Tour non-Major event.

Neal Shipley garnered a lot of attention from golf fans after he earned low amateur honors at both the Masters and the US Open. Now, he is about to make his PGA Tour debut at next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

On Saturday, June 22, the official X handle of the Rocket Mortgage Classic announced that they were awarding Shipley a sponsor exemption after his successful Major runs at Augusta National and Pinehurst.

Shipley made his pro debut on the PGA Tour Americas this week at the ongoing Beachlands Victoria Open, where he tied for 16th after 54 holes. He shot 66, 68 and 64 in three rounds to aggregate at 12-under and is seven shots back ahead of the final round. He earned the PGA Tour Americas card earlier this month after winning the 9-for-1 playoff at Soboba Springs.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30 at Detroit Golf Club. The purse size of the event is $9,200,000 with a playing field of 156 players. The field will feature many top-ranked golfers including defending champion Rickie Fowler.

How did Neal Shipley perform at the Masters and the US Open?

The 23-year-old amateur golfer tied for 53rd at the Masters Tournament to become the low amateur. He carded 71, 76, 80 and 73 at Augusta National and aggregated at 12-over. Besides, he also got to tee off alongside Tiger Woods in the Sunday round.

Last week, Neal Shipley earned a spot at the 2024 US Open after finishing runner-up at the US Amateur last year. He made the most of the opportunity as he won the low amateur for the second time this season. He fired 70-73-71-72 in four rounds to aggregate at 6-over and tie for 26th.

Following his achievement, Shipley said it was an honor to win low amateur, especially at Pinehurst (via PGA Tour):

"It’s been wild. It’s something that maybe three, four years ago I didn’t think was possible, and to accomplish all this has just been phenomenal. Just the stuff of dreams really, as an amateur, to do everything I’ve done. I think I’ve checked all the boxes now.”

Notably, Neal Shipley is only the sixth player to win low amateur at both the Masters and US Open in the same season.