Amateur Phoenix Campbell creates history with Queensland PGA victory

Amateur Phoenix Campbell made history on Sunday, November 4, by being the first amateur golfer to win the Queensland PGA Championship. This victory now paves the way for him to turn professional.

Campbell was tied for 10th place at 4-under after the first three rounds of the Queensland PGA Championship but delivered a 5-under 67 in the final round. His total score of 9-under secured a one-stroke victory.

Andrew Kelly had held a lead after the first three rounds at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane, but a final-round score of 78 caused him to drop 11 spots, finishing at 6-under.

During the post-round interview, the 22-year-old Victorian amateur talked about his intentions to turn professional soon. He was quoted as saying, via Golf Australia:

"I'm definitely leaning towards turning pro. With winner's category, now it's definitely heading that way. I will talk to my team, see what they say, what they recommend and we'll take it from there."

Harrison Crowe, Blake Proverbs, Deyen Lawson, Lawry Flynn, Jack Pountney, Nick Voke, and David Micheluzzi were among the seven players who tied for runner-up at 8-under. While Campbell was ineligible for the prize money at the Queensland PGA Championship as an amateur, all seven runner-ups bagged $18,085.71 each.

Micheluzzi, the defending Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner, missed a 10-foot birdie putt that could have placed him in the playoff alongside Phoenix. Kazuma Kobori, James Conran, and Andrew Campbell were tied for ninth place at 7-under.

The 2023 Queensland PGA Championship leaderboard explored

See here for the complete leaderboard for the 2023 Queensland PGA Championship:

1. Phoenix Campbell (a): -9

T2. Harrison Crowe: -8

T2. Blake Proverbs: -8

T2. Deyen Lawson: -8

T2. Lawry Flynn: -8

T2. Jack Pountney: -8

T2. Nick Voke: -8

T2. David Micheluzzi: -8

T9. Kazuma Kobori: -7

T9. James Conran: -7

T9. Andrew Campbell: -7

T12. Jake McLeod: -6

T12. Darcy Brereton: -6

T12. Andrew Kelly: -6

T15. Jordan Zunic: -5

T15. Lincoln Morgan (a): -5

T15. Quinnton Croker (a): -5

T15. Billy Dowling (a): -5

T15. Cameron John: -5

T20. Braden Becker: -4

T20. Nathan Barbieri: -4

T20. Edward Donoghue: -4

T20. Josh Younger: -4

T20. Jack Murdoch: -4

T20. Jake Hughes: -4

T20. Christopher Fan: -4

T20. Christopher Wood: -4

T20. Mitchell Varley: -4

T29. Ben Eccles: -3

T29. Michael Sim: -3

T29. Louis Dobbelaar: -3

T29. Matthew Goggin: -3

T29. Chris Crabtree: -3

T34. Anthony Choat: -2

T34. Michael Hendry: -2

T34. Aaron Townsend: -2

T34. Kit Bittle: -2

T34. Kerry Mountcastle: -2

T34. Daniel Beckmann: -2

T40. Toby Walker: -1

T40. Peter Wilson: -1

T42. Kyle Michel: E

T42. Lachlan Barker: E

T42. Bradley Kivimets: E

T42. Max Charles: E

T46. Samuel Slater: +1

T46. Scott Arnold: +1

T48. Tim Hart: +2

T48. Brendan Smith: +2

T50. Adam Bland: +3

T50. DJ Loypur: +3

T50. Nathan Page: +3

T53. Andrew Evans: +4

T53. Dimitrios Papadatos: +4

T55. Jason Norris: +5

T55. Ben Ferguson: +5

T55. Matthew Stieger: +5

T55. Kieren Jones: +5

59. Josh Clarke: +7

60. Riley Taylor: +8

61. Quinton Howe: +11