Amateur star Luke Clanton clinches PGA Tour card after making the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic

Luke Clanton has put up a stellar performance so far at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The world's leading amateur golfer earned his PGA Tour card by making the cut at the tournament.

The 21-year-old earned his 20th point on the PGA Tour University Accelerated program to achieve the milestone. Clanton will take up the card and turn professional at the end of his collegiate golf career at Florida State University this spring.

Luke Clanton came just short of earning his PGA Tour card at the WM Phoenix Open, where one stroke led him to miss the cut. The World No. 1 amateur golfer dropped outside of the 2025 Cognizant Classic 4-under par cut line during the second round but he went on to card in seven birdies on Friday to move his way into contention.

The Division 1 golfer is currently tied for 10th place at the ongoing Cognizant Classic at PGA National.

Luke Clanton followed up his 4-under par 67 opening round score with a 5-under par 66 on Friday. He shares the position with talented golfers like Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman.

Luke Clanton's 2025 Cognizant Classic scorecards

Here's a look at Luke Clanton's scorecards for the first two rounds of the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the challenging PGA National's Champion Course (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (4-under par 67)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2 (5-under par 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

