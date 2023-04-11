“Amazing display of golf” – Sergio Garcia welcomes Jon Rahm to the ‘very special’ Masters winners club

Sergio Garcia has congratulated Jon Rahm on winning the 2023 Masters. Following the event at the Augusta National, the LIV golfer became the first to welcome the newest Green Jacket winner to the Masters club.

Rahm eased to a four-shot victory over Garcia’s fellow LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson on Sunday. Despite his fellow tour members’ fall, Garcia was quick to laud his Spanish compatriot for the win. The 43-year-old golfer, who failed to make the cut at this year’s event, dubbed Rahm’s game as an “amazing display of golf.”

Taking to his Instagram to congratulate the Masters champion, Sergio Garcia wrote:

“Amazing display of golf from my friend and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm. Can’t wait for next year’s champions dinner. Welcome to our very special club!”

Garcia’s appreciation post for Rahm came after he became the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. It is also noteworthy that Spaniard’s win came on two-time winner Seve Ballesteros’ 66th birthday, which Rahm addressed in his press conference as well. The Spanish PGA Tour star also received a hug from Jose Maria Olazabal, another Spanish Masters champion.

Garcia and Rahm solidify peace between LIV Golf and PGA Tour players at Masters

Sergio Garcia’s post congratulating Jon Rahm for his achievement was lauded by fans. It is pertinent to note that the Spaniard’s friendly message underlined his earlier statement backing the peace between players from LIV Golf and PGA Tour. Garcia was part of the Champions Dinner, which was "calm and cool" as noted by three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo.

On Friday, Garcia had stated that he was well-received at Augusta by the PGA Tour players. Responding to media questions on the ‘tensions’ between the two sides, the Spanish Green Jacket champion said that he had “nothing but great things from every single player” at the event.

It is also noteworthy that Brooks Koepka, who finished runner-up on Sunday, embraced Rahm after his winning putt. This underlined Garcia’s claims of peace between the two sides.

Rahm also feels the same about players like Garcia on LIV Golf. Last year at the 150th Open, the 28-year-old had defended Garcia following his move to the Saudi-backed series.

Commenting on the conversation of his compatriot losing his valued status on the DP World Tour at that time, Rahm said that he understood why players moved to the rebel series.

Rahm said:

“I understand the reasons why golfers who play LIV Golf do it and it’s a shame they have to relinquish their status on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour… Sergio knows very well that he has dedicated his life to the European Tour in his 25 years as a pro.

"That they turn their backs on him that way doesn’t seem right to me. And it is what it is. It is not my decision and that he has to make this decision, it hurts me."

It's safe to say that Garcia’s move to LIV has not affected the bromance between him and Rahm.

