Amazon executive shies away from giving update on Masters deal

Amazon executive Charlie Neiman has refrained from providing an update on the Masters' deal with the streaming platform. Last week, the Chairman of Augusta National, Fred Ridley, announced that Amazon Prime Video would be the local broadcaster for the first major of the next year.

Ad

They will join the coverage along with CBS Sports and ESPN. On Monday, golf analyst Josh Carpenter shared an update on the news on his X account. He wrote:

"Amazon’s Charlie Neiman was on @Ourand_Puck’s podcast on Sunday. Asked specifically about using CBS talent for next year’s Masters broadcast: “We’re not quite ready to talk about any of the details on the deal side.”

Ad

Trending

Josh Carpenter @JoshACarpenter Amazon’s Charlie Neiman was on @Ourand_Puck’s podcast on Sunday. Asked specifically about using CBS talent for next year’s Masters broadcast: “We’re not quite ready to talk about any of the details on the deal side.”

Ad

The Masters is the first major tournament of the year, and it takes place at Augusta National. The 2026 edition is scheduled to take place from April 6 to 12.

ESPN and CBS Sports have been a part of the coverage for a long time. It was first televised on CBS Sports in 1956, and in 2008, ESPN started covering the first two rounds of the tournament. The two final rounds air on CBS Sports.

Now, with Amazon Prime Video joining the coverage, the first two rounds will also air on the platform along with ESPN, which will cover the event from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream on Prime Video from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Ad

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley shares a statement on Masters' deal with Amazon Prime Video

When the deal was announced last week, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley reflected on his excitement about it. He opened up about the tournament’s longstanding partnership with CBS Sports and ESPN, and also about joining the new platform. He said via Masters:

Ad

"Working alongside Amazon in this capacity is an exciting opportunity for the Masters Tournament and its fans. We are proud of our longstanding partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN, who have set the highest standard for broadcast coverage of the Masters.

"The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed," he added.

Ad

The 2025 Masters was broadcast on CBS Sports and ESPN. This year’s tournament was held from April 10 to 13, featuring a stellar field with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and others.

The Northern Irish golfer was impressive and carded four rounds of 72, 66, 66, and 73 to tie for the lead with Rose. The World No. 2 secured the win after making a birdie on the first playoff hole. McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam with the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More