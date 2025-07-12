Amundi Evian Championship 2025 prize revealed: Purse breakdown explored

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship is in progress at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. This year marks the tournament’s 31st edition, and it offers a staggering $8 million in total prize money.

Ad

This lakeside venue, nestled about 4,800 feet above sea level, hosts the LPGA Tour’s fourth major of the season. The field is packed with 132 players, and after two rounds, only the top 65 are featuring in the weekend rounds.

In a landmark move, the purse has been increased to a record $8 million, up from $6.5 million in previous years. Thanks to title sponsor Amundi and partners like Rolex, Danone, and Evian, this major now places equal financial value on its champion, who will earn a $1.2 million winner’s share.

Ad

Trending

This financial boost aligns the Amundi Evian Championship with other top-tier majors like the Chevron Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA. Since 2021, the purse has risen 35%, and since its elevation to major status in 2013, it has grown a total of 146%.

Players are also chasing 650 Race to the CME Globe points, and every shot impacts Rolex Women’s World Rankings, making the Amundi Evian Championship a must-watch event for serious contenders.

2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship:

Ad

• Win – $1,200,000

• 2 – $788,870.63

• 3 – $572,269.60

• 4 – $442,695.24

• 5 – $356,320.92

• 6 – $291,533.73

• 7 – $244,024.85

• 8 – $213,794.27

• 9 – $192,198.54

• 10 – $174,920.24

• 11 – $161,959.37

• 12 – $151,161.51

• 13 – $141,659.73

• 14 – $133,024.87

• 15 – $125,248.35

• 16 – $118,338.75

• 17 – $112,296.06

• 18 – $107,111.72

• 19 – $102,794.29

• 20 – $99,335.20

• 21 – $95,884.69

• 22 – $92,425.59

• 23 – $88,975.08

• 24 – $85,515.99

• 25 – $82,494.65

• 26 – $79,473.31

• 27 – $76,443.38

• 28 – $73,422.04

• 29 – $70,400.70

• 30 – $67,808.52

• 31 – $65,216.35

• 32 – $62,624.18

• 33 – $60,032.00

• 34 – $57,439.83

• 35 – $55,285.41

• 36 – $53,122.40

• 37 – $50,967.98

• 38 – $48,804.97

• 39 – $46,641.96

• 40 – $44,916.71

• 41 – $43,191.45

• 42 – $41,466.20

• 43 – $39,732.36

• 44 – $38,007.11

• 45 – $36,711.02

• 46 – $35,414.93

• 47 – $34,118.85

• 48 – $32,822.76

• 49 – $31,526.67

• 50 – $30,230.58

• 51 – $29,372.25

• 52 – $28,505.33

• 53 – $27,638.41

• 54 – $26,780.08

• 55 – $25,913.16

• 56 – $25,046.24

• 57 – $24,187.90

• 58 – $23,320.98

• 59 – $22,462.65

• 60 – $21,595.73

• 61 – $21,166.56

• 62 – $20,728.81

• 63 – $20,299.64

• 64 – $19,870.47

• 65 – $19,432.72

• 66 – $19,003.55

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More