Amundi Evian Championship announces $6,500,000 purse for the upcoming tournament

The Amundi Evian Championship is the fourth and final major of the women's LPGA Tour. The event has been around since 1994 and was upgraded to a major in 2013. The major is scheduled to be held between July 27-30, 2023, at the Evian Resort Golf Club.
The prize purse for the Evian Championship has increased over the years and stands at $6.5 million for 2023. No player has won the Championship twice as a major, but Helen Alfredsson has won the tournament three times.
The field of 156 golfers will be played over four days and a cut will take place after the first two days, reducing the field to just 65 golfers. This is the decade celebration of the Evian Championship of the LPGA Tour.
History of the Evian Championship
In its debut as a major, Suzann Pettersen held off Lydia Ko to become the first-ever major championship. The rising star Ko was just 16 years old at the Championship and finished in second place. Soon after, Ko went on to win the Championship, setting a record for the youngest winner at 18 years, 4 months, and 10 days.
In her major debut, Hyo Joo Kim shot a round of 61 during the opening round of the Evian Championship. This score of 61 remains the lowest recorded round score for a major - male or female.
Field for 2023 Evian Championship
Following is the field for the 2023 Evian Championship:
- Marina Alex
- Carmen Alonso
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Saki Baba
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Ayaka Furue
- Eila Galitsky
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Alice Hewson
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Chiara Horder
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ting-Hsuan Huang
- Charley Hull
- Lily May Humphreys
- Caroline Inglis
- Chisato Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Soo Bin Joo
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Su Ji Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Yong Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Rachel Kuehn
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- So Mi Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Min Ji Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Valentina Rossi
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Kaitlyn Schroeder
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Miyu Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang