Amundi Evian Championship announces $6,500,000 purse for the upcoming tournament

The Amundi Evian Championship is the fourth and final major of the women's LPGA Tour. The event has been around since 1994 and was upgraded to a major in 2013. The major is scheduled to be held between July 27-30, 2023, at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

The prize purse for the Evian Championship has increased over the years and stands at $6.5 million for 2023. No player has won the Championship twice as a major, but Helen Alfredsson has won the tournament three times.

The field of 156 golfers will be played over four days and a cut will take place after the first two days, reducing the field to just 65 golfers. This is the decade celebration of the Evian Championship of the LPGA Tour.

History of the Evian Championship

In its debut as a major, Suzann Pettersen held off Lydia Ko to become the first-ever major championship. The rising star Ko was just 16 years old at the Championship and finished in second place. Soon after, Ko went on to win the Championship, setting a record for the youngest winner at 18 years, 4 months, and 10 days.

In her major debut, Hyo Joo Kim shot a round of 61 during the opening round of the Evian Championship. This score of 61 remains the lowest recorded round score for a major - male or female.

Field for 2023 Evian Championship

Following is the field for the 2023 Evian Championship:

Marina Alex

Carmen Alonso

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Saki Baba

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Eila Galitsky

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Johanna Gustavsson

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Daniela Holmqvist

Chiara Horder

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ting-Hsuan Huang

Charley Hull

Lily May Humphreys

Caroline Inglis

Chisato Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Soo Bin Joo

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Su Ji Kim

A Lim Kim

Grace Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Yong Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Rachel Kuehn

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

So Mi Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Min Ji Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Valentina Rossi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Kaitlyn Schroeder

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jiyai Shin

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Miyu Yamashita

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang