Amy Yang climbs back to the top at CME Group Tour Championship after overcoming near career derailment from rock climbing injury

Amy Yang bounced back in style to lead the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship. Following the tournament's third round, Yang is tied up for the first position with Nasa Hatoaka.

It wasn't too long ago that Yang hurt her left elbow during rock climbing. She lost distance and injured herself. But fortunately, her career got back on track.

Addressing reporters about her game, Yang said:

"Feel quite nervous being in contention. But I never thought like I have to follow the 9 under par yesterday, because golf, you never know.”

Amy Yang played three rounds of 68-63-64 to top the leaderboard of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship. She finished with a score of under 21 and will enter the last round with a three-stroke lead over Alison Lee.

Minjee Lee finished in fifth place in a tie with Ruoning Yin, while Lilia Vu settled in a tie for seventh place with Brooke M. Henderson, Nelly Korda, and Atthaya Thitikul.

Carlota Ciganda settled in a tie for 11th place with Gemma Dryburgh and Ayaka Furue while Anna Nordqvist finished in 14th position with Yu Liu and Patty Tavatanakit.

The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship started on Thursday, November 16 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, November 19. The tournament has a purse of $7 million and features a stellar field.

When will Amy Yang tee off on Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship?

The final of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship will take place on Sunday, November 19. Golfers will tee off for the final round at 8:47 a.m. ET.

Hye-Jin Choi will start the game on the first hole with Linnea Strom, Madelene Sagstrom, and Jenifer Kupcho in the third round.

Amy Yang will pair up with Nasa Hataoka and Alison Lee and will tee off at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship:

Hole 1 08:47 a.m.: Hye-Jin Choi, Ariya Jutanugarn, Ally Ewing

Hole 10 08:47 a.m. Linnea Strom, Madelene Sagstrom, Jennifer Kupcho

Hole 1 08:59 a.m.: Jasmine Suwannapura, Grace Kim, Charley Hull

Hole 10 08:59 a.m.: Gaby Lopez, Sei Young Kim, Angel Yin

Hole 1 09:11 a.m.: Cheyenne Knight, Rose Zhang, Yuna Nishimura

Hole 10 09:11 a,m.: Bianca Pagdanganan, Celine Boutier, Alexa Pano

Hole 1 09:23 a.m.: Yuka Saso, Georgia Hall, Hyo Joo Kim

Hole 10 09:23 a.m.: Leona Maguire, Danielle Kang, Peiyun Chien

Hole 1 09:35 a.m.: Patty Tavatanakit, Hannah Green, A Lim Kim

Hole 10 09:35 a.m.: Esther Henseleit, Jenny Shin, Hae Ran Ryu

Hole 1 09:47 a.m.: Ayaka Furue, Yu Liu, Anna Nordqvist

Hole 10 09:47 a.m: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Ashleigh Buhai, Sarah Kemp

Hole 1 09:59 a.m.: Atthaya Thitikul, Carlota Ciganda, Gemma Dryburgh

Hole 10 09:59 a.m.: Linn Grant, Allisen Corpuz, Chanettee Wannasaen

Hole 1 10:11 a.m.: Lilia Vu, Brooke M. Henderson, Nelly Korda

Hole 10 10:11 a.m.: Megan Khang, Aditi Ashok, Stephanie Kyriacou

Hole 1 10:23 am.m: Xiyu Lin, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

Hole 10 10:23 a.m.: Maja Stark, Perrine Delacour

Hole 1 10:35 a.m.: Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Alison Lee

Hole 10 20 10:35 a.m.: Andrea Lee, Elizabeth Szokol

Having turned pro in 2006, Amy Yang has won eight tournaments in her career.