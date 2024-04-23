"An addicting feeling" - Scottie Scheffler answers if hitting the right golf shots gets 'boring'

These days, Scottie Scheffler's name keeps popping up in golf conversations. With his incredible string of successes, he seems unbeatable right now and fans have never said that it can get "boring" for one player to dominate the sport so overwhelmingly.

The topic was touched on during the press conference following Scheffler's victory at the RBC Heritage. A reporter was interested in getting the American's point of view on how "boring" it can be to play at such a high level as he is currently displaying.

This was part of what Scottie Scheffler had to say:

"No, it does not get boring. I think hitting a really well struck golf shot close to the pin is an addicting feeling, I think that's something that's cool about the game, that's what keeps everybody coming back, you know, golf's a game that drives people nuts and then, all of a sudden, you hit hit this great shot, and it feels wonderful, and it flies right up there by the pin and it just gives everybody hope."

"Sometimes that's how I feel out there, you know, I love the feeling of a well struck golf shot, I love this game, I love going out and practicing by myself, I love playing golf, gambling at home with people just messing around, you know, the game of golf has been a huge part of my life now for a long time and, you know, Lord willing, it'll be it'll be part of my life for a long time going forward as well," he added.

Scottie Scheffler won the RBC Heritage with a score of 19 under, three strokes ahead of Sahith Theegala. It is Scheffler's fourth win in the last five starts and the 10th in his PGA Tour career.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's other comments in the press conference

Scottie Scheffler touched on several topics during his press conference following his victory at the RBC Heritage. His thoughts on his performance during the tournament took up a lot of space.

Scheffler expressed satisfaction with the outcome. He mentioned having a sluggish start in the first round, but was pleased to have picked up momentum in the following three rounds.

He also answered questions about Nelly Korda's winning streak on the LPGA Tour and congratulated her:

"It's pretty special stuff, I mean, to win four times in a row and then show up in a Major championship and win is extremely impressive. So I'm extremely happy for her."

Scheffler also addressed inquiries about his impending fatherhood, mentioning that he and his family are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child.