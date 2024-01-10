“An untapped commercial opportunity out there” - Rory McIlroy envisions World Tour ‘dream scenario’ amid PGA Tour and LIV Golf feud

The new framework agreement between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf might bring about a more inclusive era in golf, and Rory McIlroy is an advocate for it. McIlroy, who has been the face of the PGA Tour through strenuous times against the LIV Golf series, spoke about the positives of the framework agreement and the merger.

One of the biggest positives for McIlroy is to allow the game to go international and tap into markets where there is immense potential. The PGA Tour could see a global schedule, allowing golfers to play on some of the best courses in the world as well as giving fans an experience to remember.

Speaking about it, Rory McIlroy said via Golf Digest:

"My dream scenario is a world tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all. Saudi Arabia, too. But there is an untapped commercial opportunity out there. Investors always want to make a return on their money. Revenues at the PGA Tour right now are about $2.3 billion. So how do we get that number up to four or six? To me, it is by looking outward."

Rory McIlroy cited the inclusion of tournaments such as the Australian Open, the South African Open and locations such as Hong Kong and Japan to increase the influence of golf.

Rory McIlroy talks about a global circuit, giving importance to more tournaments to increase reach

The Northern Irishman said that he would not mind playing either the same circuit every year or even a rotated global circuit. He feels golf could end up being quite similar to Formula 1, with some more American presence.

"The Australian Open, for example, should almost be the fifth major. The market down there is huge with potential. The South African Open is another I’d have in the mix. Then you have places like Singapore and Hong Kong and Japan. What a market Japan represents. That would be another opportunity."

The team format is also an enticing one for McIlroy, who compared it to playing the IPL. However, for all of this to truly happen, the Saudi Arabian PIF and PGA Tour would have to release their framework agreement. The agreement, which was due at the end of 2023, has been delayed to an indefinite date in 2024.