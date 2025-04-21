Analyst backs PGA Tour banning Wesley Bryan for LIV Golf Duels appearance: "Had to do this to protect themselves"

Wesley Bryan was banned from the PGA Tour for competing on LIV Golf's Creator Classic, The Duels: Miami. He played in an unsanctioned event, albeit one designed for creators to play, and it was not an official LIV tournament.

The Tour hasn't said how long Bryan would be suspended, but LIV Golf defectors were hit with lengthy suspensions and fines when they left. The news caught the attention of golf analyst Rex Hoggard, who agrees with what the Tour did. He said on the Golf Channel Podcast (44:30):

"I think I was watching social media when this happened last week, and I'm sure I rolled my eyes, just like a lot of people on social media were doing. But when you sit down and think it through—and I would suggest everyone kind of put themselves, put your PGA Tour hat on for a moment—if they don’t do this…"

Hoggard said he knows it "sounds ridiculous" since the PGA Tour virtually does the same thing LIV did with The Duels. The PGA Tour started the Creator Classic at the Tour Championship in 2024 and did it again at the Players Championship this year. He went on:

"This was a little bit different because the LIV players were involved, and there was a purse. So I see where they’re coming from. But if the Tour doesn’t do this, you’re essentially setting a precedent."

The golf insider pleaded with golf fans not to kid themselves, as he's certain more legal challenges are going to arise because of the current state of golf:

"It’s not over just because of the framework agreement. And the PGA Tour essentially had to do this to protect themselves and keep this from becoming another legal issue like the one they had before the framework."

Wesley Bryan is now more of a content creator than a pro golfer, as he is part of the popular YouTube channel Bryan Bros.

Phil Mickelson rips into PGA Tour over Wesley Bryan suspension

Phil Mickelson defended Wesley Bryan (Image via Imagn)

Phil Mickelson was beside himself when he heard the PGA Tour suspended Wesley Bryan for playing in a LIV Golf event. He tweeted:

"Normally when an entity violates independent contract law, they deny that it happened and forces the contractor/individual to prove that it did. In this case the PGA Tour blatantly admits they are illegally banning an independent contractor so why doesn’t they DOJ step in and enforce the law? Why does the individual have to sue to enforcer the law? DOJ do your fffing job!"

Bryan will appeal, but it appears unlikely that he will win the battle.

