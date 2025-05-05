  • home icon
  • Analyst casts doubt on Jordan Spieth’s PGA Championship chances at Quail Hollow: “Would be legitimately surprised”

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 05, 2025 16:55 GMT
PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth has claimed three of the four Major titles in his career. He last won one in 2017 and has been chasing the career Grand Slam ever since. His next chance to complete it will be this month at the PGA Championship.

Will he do it? That remains to be seen, as he's been attempting this every year for the last seven years. This marks his eighth attempt, and he's come as close as a second-place finish in 2015 with a score of 17 under, but lost out to Jason Day by three strokes.

Golf insider Rex Hoggard said on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav (36:30 onwards):

"Do I believe he could win the PGA at Quail Hollow? No, I don't believe that—although it would be a cool story."
also-read-trending Trending

This would immediately follow Rory McIlroy's long-awaited career slam, as he just completed it at the Masters Tournament last month. Hoggard continued:

"Not on that particular golf course. He’s never really played Quail. It's really not—when he was playing his best golf, I wouldn't have said Quail Hollow was a great fit for him."

Hoggard admitted that in Spieth's prime, he could've probably won at any golf course, but not anymore. He believes it will be quite difficult for Spieth to beat Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau at Quail Hollow.

youtube-cover
He added:

"Jordan certainly could play well there, and I could expect him to get a top 10—but I would be legitimately surprised if he's able to show up there and complete the career Grand Slam." [37:13 onwards]

Spieth's last victory on the PGA Tour came at the 2022 RBC Heritage, so it would be a feat to end that lengthy drought and capture his career Grand Slam in one fell swoop.

Odds for Jordan Spieth to complete the career Grand Slam

This will likely not be Jordan Spieth's last outing at the PGA Championship. For now, though, it is his only chance to complete the career Grand Slam. Unfortunately, the odds don't favour him to clinch the elusive title.

Jordan Spieth (Image via Imagn)
Jordan Spieth is +4000 per CBS Sports, which isn't exactly near the top of the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a historic victory, and Rory McIlroy are tied at +500 for the best odds.

The rest are:

  • Bryson DeChambeau +1000
  • Ludvig Aberg +1200
  • Xander Schauffele +1200
  • Collin Morikawa +1400
  • Jon Rahm +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2000
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2500
  • Patrick Cantlay +2800
  • Tyrrell Hatton +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3000
  • Joaquin Niemann +35000
  • Tommy Fleetwood +4000
  • Will Zalatoris +4000
  • Corey Conners +4000
  • Wyndham Clark +4000
  • Jordan Spieth +4000
  • Sungjae Im +4000
  • Cameron Smith +4000

Spieth does have stronger odds of winning than Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Tiger Woods who likely won't even play, and Jake Knapp.

