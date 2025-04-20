Analyst decodes what helped Justin Thomas soar to a T2 finish at the RBC Heritage

After the third round at the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas finished in a tie for second, his best showing in recent months. The PGA Tour tournament's final round will be played on Sunday, April 20, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Brendon Elliott of the PGA has taken a closer look at Justin Thomas' game and pointed out a strategic shift. He shared that, like every other golfer, Thomas has a few strengths and a few weaknesses. Justin Thomas is ranked 8th in Strokes Gained: Approach in 2025 and is ranked 40th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

However, he has struggled with off the tee, where he is ranked 108th, and scrambling, where he is ranked 129th. However, his weaknesses have seen the biggest turnaround this week at Harbour Town. He is ranked 31st off the tee and T23 in scrambling.

"Here's my rule of thumb: spend about 60% of your practice time reinforcing and refining your strengths, and 40% working on your weaknesses."

Elliott wrote that Thomas' performance is a result of this balanced strategy with his father and long-time coach Mike Thomas.

"JT didn't abandon his strengths to fix his weaknesses. While he has been working with his dad, PGA Coach Mike Thomas, he maintained his elite iron play and solid putting while improving just enough in his trouble areas to let his overall game shine," Elliott wrote.

Mike Thomas has been coaching Thomas' since early childhood and has also served as the head professional at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky, since 1990.

Justin Thomas posted scores of 61, 69, and 69 in the first three rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage. He is tied with Andrew Novak with an aggregate score of 14-under. He's a shot behind the leader of the leaderboard, Si Woo Kim.

Thomas's last win came at the 2022 PGA Championship. He'd look to end his drought this week. He'll tee off alongside Maverick McNealy at 1:45 p.m. ET in the final round on Sunday, April 20.

A look at Justin Thomas' performance in 2025

Justin Thomas has had a solid start in the 2025 season so far. In nine starts, he has made nine cuts, with four top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups. He is currently positioned 11th in the FedEx Cup standings. He has earned a total of $3.32 million in nine starts from tournament money.

Thomas' best performances include a second-place finish at the American Express and another second-place finish at the Valspar Championship. His other notable finishes include a T6 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T9 at the Genesis Invitational.

Let's take a look at his performances in the 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

The Sentry : T26 (273, -19)

: T26 (273, -19) The American Express : 2 (265, -23)

: 2 (265, -23) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T48 (281, -7)

: T48 (281, -7) WM Phoenix Open : T6 (269, -15)

: T6 (269, -15) The Genesis Invitational : T9 (282, -6)

: T9 (282, -6) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : T36 (291, +3)

: T36 (291, +3) THE PLAYERS Championship : T33 (286, -2)

: T33 (286, -2) Valspar Championship : 2 (274, -10)

: 2 (274, -10) Masters Tournament : T36 (290, +2)

: T36 (290, +2) RBC Heritage: T2 (199, -14)

