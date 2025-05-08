Analyst defends hot take on Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth, slams golf media in the process

Brandel Chamblee has defended his take on Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth. The golf analyst said that Spieth generated more fan interest than DeChambeau and slammed the golf media.

Ad

The 62-year-old has criticized Bryson DeChambeau on numerous occasions. A few days ago, after the LIV golfer's clip criticizing bunkers at LIV Golf Mexico City, Chamblee said that DeChambeau "signed up for this" and advised him to "quit complaining." Further, after DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open, he said that it was made possible due to "good fortune."

A golf fan called out Chamblee on X and asked why he let his "disdain" for someone make him look "stupid."

Ad

Trending

"@chambleebrandel Why do you let your disdain for someone make yourself look stupid? There is no way Speith moves the needle like DeChambeau. You sound like a liberal news person. So stupid you let your hatred make you look stupid," the golf fan said.

The user implied that DeChambeau has generated more fan interest, TV ratings, and attention compared to Jordan Spieth. Responding to him, Chamblee said:

Ad

"Unlike most of the news media, I follow the facts. And the facts are that Speith moves the needle more than DeChambeau."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau has gained a massive fan following on social media. He has also showcased his personal and entertaining side through his YouTube channel, which has 1.94 million subscribers and over 318 million total views. Further, his win at the 2024 U.S. Open has also added to his rising prominence.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth's record

Jordan Spieth turned professional in 2012 and joined the PGA Tour in 2013. He has had 16 professional wins, 13 of them on the PGA Tour. In 291 starts in PGA Tour tournaments, he has made 235 cuts. He has 13 wins, 18 runner-up, 56 top-5, and 92 top-10 finishes.

Ad

His 13 wins on the PGA Tour are as follows:

2022 RBC Heritage

2021 Valero Texas Open

2017 The Open Championship

2017 Travelers Championship

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2016 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational

2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

2015 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola

2015 John Deere Classic

2015 U.S. Open

2015 Masters Tournament

2015 Valspar Championship

2013 John Deere Classic

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau turned professional in 2016 and joined the PGA Tour in 2017. He has had 14 professional wins, with nine of them on the PGA Tour.

Ad

DeChambeau has competed in 149 events on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 106 of them. He has had nine wins, six runner-up, 27 top-5 and 41 top-10 finishes. He joined LIV Golf in 2022.

Let's take a look at nine wins by DeChambeau on the PGA Tour:

2024 U.S. Open

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

2020 U.S. Open (2020)

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

2018 Dell Technologies Championship

2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST

2018 The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

2017 John Deere Classic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More