Analyst defends hot take on Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth, slams golf media in the process

Brandel Chamblee has defended his take on Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth. The golf analyst said that Spieth generated more fan interest than DeChambeau and slammed the golf media.
The 62-year-old has criticized Bryson DeChambeau on numerous occasions. A few days ago, after the LIV golfer's clip criticizing bunkers at LIV Golf Mexico City, Chamblee said that DeChambeau "signed up for this" and advised him to "quit complaining." Further, after DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open, he said that it was made possible due to "good fortune."
A golf fan called out Chamblee on X and asked why he let his "disdain" for someone make him look "stupid."
"@chambleebrandel Why do you let your disdain for someone make yourself look stupid? There is no way Speith moves the needle like DeChambeau. You sound like a liberal news person. So stupid you let your hatred make you look stupid," the golf fan said.
The user implied that DeChambeau has generated more fan interest, TV ratings, and attention compared to Jordan Spieth. Responding to him, Chamblee said:
"Unlike most of the news media, I follow the facts. And the facts are that Speith moves the needle more than DeChambeau."
Bryson DeChambeau has gained a massive fan following on social media. He has also showcased his personal and entertaining side through his YouTube channel, which has 1.94 million subscribers and over 318 million total views. Further, his win at the 2024 U.S. Open has also added to his rising prominence.
A look at Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth's record
Jordan Spieth turned professional in 2012 and joined the PGA Tour in 2013. He has had 16 professional wins, 13 of them on the PGA Tour. In 291 starts in PGA Tour tournaments, he has made 235 cuts. He has 13 wins, 18 runner-up, 56 top-5, and 92 top-10 finishes.
His 13 wins on the PGA Tour are as follows:
- 2022 RBC Heritage
- 2021 Valero Texas Open
- 2017 The Open Championship
- 2017 Travelers Championship
- 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- 2016 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
- 2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions
- 2015 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola
- 2015 John Deere Classic
- 2015 U.S. Open
- 2015 Masters Tournament
- 2015 Valspar Championship
- 2013 John Deere Classic
Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau turned professional in 2016 and joined the PGA Tour in 2017. He has had 14 professional wins, with nine of them on the PGA Tour.
DeChambeau has competed in 149 events on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 106 of them. He has had nine wins, six runner-up, 27 top-5 and 41 top-10 finishes. He joined LIV Golf in 2022.
Let's take a look at nine wins by DeChambeau on the PGA Tour:
- 2024 U.S. Open
- 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- 2020 U.S. Open (2020)
- 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
- 2018 Dell Technologies Championship
- 2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST
- 2018 The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
- 2017 John Deere Classic