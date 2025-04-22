Analyst dubs Justin Thomas the 'best American player of his generation' after RBC Heritage win

After Justin Thomas' win in the playoffs at the 2025 RBC Heritage, Golf Channel's analyst Eamon Lynch made a claim. He called Thomas "the best American player of his generation."

Thomas' 16th win came at the Harbour Town Golf Links after he finished at 17-under after 72 holes. He then faced Andrew Novak in the playoffs and clinched the victory on the par-4 18th hole by a 22-foot birdie putt. His win ended his 1000-day winless drought on the PGA Tour.

Reflecting on Justin Thomas' career resume, Eamon Lynch said (via Golf Today):

"I wouldn't make an argument. He's actually the best American player of his generation. Now, he's got a couple of years head start, obviously, on Scottie Scheffler in terms of racking up those wins. And Scottie may well pass him in short order."

"But if you're looking at that sort of famous class of 2011 that merged onto the PGA Tour, I don't see anybody who's really doing what Justin Thomas has. The 16 wins, the two majors, the Players' Championship, constant FedEx Cup presence, FedEx Cup champion," he added.

After joining the PGA Tour in 2015, Thomas has clinched 16 wins in 250 tournaments played. He has won the PGA Championship twice, in 2017 and 2022. He became the FedEx Cup champion in 2017 and won the Players Championship in 2021.

Let's look at Justin Thomas' 16 wins on the PGA Tour:

2015 CIMB Classic

2016 CIMB Classic (2)

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii

2017 PGA Championship

2017 Dell Technologies Championship

2017 CJ Cup

2018 The Honda Classic

2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2019 BMW Championship

2019 CJ Cup (2)

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions (2)

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (2)

2021 The Players Championship

2022 PGA Championship (2)

2025 RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas says that winning is "hard", and reducing pressure has helped him

In the post-tournament press conference at the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas acknowledged how difficult it is to convert good form into wins on the PGA Tour. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think the hard part about it is it's just really hard to win. I feel like I've been playing well enough to win for a couple years, but just because you feel that way and you are, obviously that doesn't mean that you're going to."

He had a relatively difficult 2023 season, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his PGA Tour career and falling out of 20 in the OWGR rankings. He narrowly missed the FedEx Cup playoffs after finishing 71st in the standings.

"I feel like I was putting more pressure on myself even last year to win than I was this year, and I just feel like my game is in such a better place and in a good spot," he added.

Justin Thomas said that he has been working hard to trust his game mentally and stay committed, believing wins will follow with consistency. He said that even during the playoff at the RBC Heritage, he hoped to win, but also remained focused on putting himself in contention.

