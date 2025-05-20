Analyst highlights Brooks Koepka's 'awful' form after PGA Championship 2025 blowout: "He has done nothing but struggle"

Golf analyst Rex Hoggard has highlighted Brooks Koepka's subpar form following his PGA Championship blowout. Koepka missed cuts in two PGA tournaments in a row. He first failed at the Masters Tournament after shooting 74 and 75, before failing at the PGA Championship after scoring 75 and 76.

After watching his faltering form, Hoggard joined the Golf Channel podcast on Monday, May 19, with Ryan Lavner and shared his thoughts on Brooks Koepka's performance at the PGA Championship.

“I think you have to laugh at it, because he is what his body of work says he is. And right now, he is not a contender in major championships. Since joining LIV Golf, he has two top-10 finishes, a first and a second, that would have been at the PGA Championship and at the Masters, right when he first joined. So, he was still very competitive; he was still part of the ecosystem, more or less,” he said (47:02).

“And since then, he has done nothing but struggle, this week being the primary example of that. It went beyond struggling. He played just absolutely awful golf. It's not that he just missed the cut; he finished towards the bottom of the field. He didn't do anything particularly well…If you look at his statistics, off the tee, he was towards the bottom of the field; approach, bottom of the field; short game, putting, all of it, towards the bottom of the field. He's not doing anything well right now.”

Despite playing seven tournaments, Brooks Koepka has not won any tournaments this year on the LIV Golf League.

How did Brooks Koepka perform in the 2025 season?

Brooks Koepka had four top 20 finishes in 2025 at the LIV Golf league, including a T2 at the LIV Golf Singapore with 12-under, a T7 at the LIV Golf Adelaide with 6-under, a T17 at the LIV Golf Korea with 5-under, and a T18 at the LIV Golf Miami with 4-over. Koepka didn't have any top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour and missed the cut in both the tournaments he participated in.

Here's a list of Koepka's 2025 performances so far:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T33, 74-67-70, 211 (-5)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T7, 69-71-70, 210 (-6)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T35, 72-65-68, 205 (-5)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T2, 67-69-65, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T18, 73-74-73, 220 (+4)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T30, 69-71-74, 214 (+1)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: T17, 71-70-70, 211 (-5)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 74-75, 149 (+5)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut, 75-76, 151 (+9)

