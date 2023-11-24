"Anchored to 3 ageing captains" - Fans react to Ian Poulter's Majesticks GC announcing its 2024 LIV Golf roster

The Majesticks GC is back together with no changes in their team for the upcoming LIV Golf season. The team consists of three co-captains: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Henrik Stenson, along with Sam Horsfield.

Majesticks GC finished second to the bottom in this year's team standings and was unable to breach the top 5 in the four events. Even in the individual standings, none of the four finished in the safe zone. Stenson, who finished 25th in the standings, was the team's best performer. Poulter ended the season at 34th, while Horsfield finished 40th.

Although Westwood finished 45th in the LIV Golf League 2023 season standings, he escaped relegation by avoiding the drop zone. As one of the captains of the LIV Golf team, he was immune from the consequences of being in the drop zone.

On Thursday, the official social media account of the Majesticks announced that they would be entering the new season without any changes in the squad.

Fans online didn't seem happy with the team announcement. Many felt the team lacked young firepower as it was full of aging superstars. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"anchored to 3 aging captains who can’t be moved. destined for another season in the basement"

"The worst team in the league didn’t add any new talent. Bold strat."

"Yikes @livgolf_league what a team. I guess if Mohammad is going to pay these guys its better then working at Macdonald's. Hard to watch."

"How came last year's last place team didn't make an off season transfers? I thought a 4th captain was in the works for sure.."

"That's some absolutely horrific photo editing to put those together"

"Congratulations, you'll finish last instead of 2nd to last 👏"

"the saying two captains on one ship is a bad idea springs to mind after last season."

"All set to come last, again"

"Everbody, let’s welcome the bottom feeders!!!"

"Westwood stealing a living for another year 👌🏻"

"Someone has to come in last place. Welcome back team!"

"How come Westwood still there ? Wasn’t he nearly last 🤷‍♂️"

"Another year at the bottom of the league!! Worst golf team ever!!"

"Anyone going to help Stenson at all this year?"

"Majesticks will finish DFL while Poulter tops LIV in Shanks, again…"

"Hopefully you guys finish 10th this year out of 12 teams and show a little improvement. Lol.🤡🤡🤡🤡"

"So, no effort made to improve, then?"

"5,302 followers. This franchise of old men past their prime is worth a billion dollars at least!"

"Oldest team in LIV?"

How did Majesticks GC perform in the LIV Golf 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Majesticks GC performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

Mayakoba (February 24-26): 11

Tucson (March 17–19): 12

Orlando (March 31—April 02): 6

Adelaide (April 21–23): 11

Singapore (April 28–30): 11

Tulsa (May 12–14): 9

DC (May 26–28): 5

Andalucía (June 30—July 02): 7

London (July 7–9): 5

Greenbrier (August 04–06): 8

Bedminster (August 11–13): 12

Chicago (September 22–24): 6

Jeddah (October 13–15): 12