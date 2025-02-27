“And then he woke up”; “While high” – Fans react to Dustin Johnson’s albatross and a hole in one claim from college

Dustin Johnson has claimed to have made an albatross and a hole-in-one on consecutive holes in college. He was featured in Grant Horvat's YouTube series 2v2.

The American teamed up with Austin Johnson in the video to play against Horvat and Phil Mickelson. He revealed the impressive feat during the game. Flushing It shared a clip of him talking about the incredible claim on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Dustin Johnson once made an albatross and a hole in one in consecutive holes when he was at college ['mind blown' emoji]"

However, some fans in the comment section took jibes at the golfer.

"And then he woke up," one wrote.

"While high," another said.

Yet another was critical of Johnson's decision to join LIV Golf:

"And now he's wasted his talent and legacy in the game for $$$. He's a Southern trash piece of shit dumbass," they posted.

While most were critical, some praised Johnson.

"That’s incredible where did he play in college?" a fan replied.

"DJ is the man," another added.

"Let’s tell the stories of other retirees too!! So fun. So fun," a third fan tweeted.

Johnson graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a degree in sports management.

A look at Dustin Johnson's performance in 2025

After enjoying a successful career on the PGA Tour, in 2022, Dustin Johnson signed a deal with the Saudi PIF-backed LIV Golf. He has been phenomenal in the league as well. However, he had a tough start to the season in 2025.

The season-opening event in Riyadh was held from February 6 to 8. Johnson began his outing with an impressive 5-under round before playing the next two of 1-over and 2-over. He finished T44.

Next, the two-time Major winner played at the Adelaide event. He improved but still recorded a finish outside the top 30. He finished with an even-par score and settled in T31.

While Dustin Johnson has had a tough time this season, he was phenomenal in the last three seasons of the circuit. In 2024, he started his campaign with a T5 finish at the Mayakoba event and won the Las Vegas event. He wrapped up the season 14th.

