Andrea Lee shares strategy for final round of the AIG Women’s Open as she chases Miyu Yamashita on Sunday

Andrea Lee shared her strategy for the final round of the AIG Women's Open after finishing two shots behind the leader, Miyu Yamashita. The AIG Women's Open is over with three days of competition, and currently, Yamashita is leading the tournament with 9-under, while Lee’s score stands at 7-under.

Following the completion of the third round of the event, Lee joined the press conference at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course and shared her strategy for the final round. She said (via ASAP Sports):

“it's really exciting. Any time I put myself in contention to win is just a great opportunity, another learning experience, and I'm going to go out there and just try to have as much fun as I can and play my best golf and just see what happens at the at the end of the day…It would be a fun round. But I feel like we're all going to be super focused on our own game. With the conditions I don't think we'll have time to chitchat honestly.”

Lee continued to talk about her third round and elaborated:

“It was a solid one. I knew the wind was going to pick up, especially on the back nine, so I tried to take advantage of the front which I was able to do. 10 through 12 was a pretty nice stretch, and I knew 14 through 17 was going to be pretty tough. I was just trying to make pars on those holes. Managed to just get one on 16. But I'm pretty happy with the way I played out there today.”

Lee fired 70 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and one on the 13th hole. Followed by 72 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third round saw 67 with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

How did Andrea Lee perform in the 2025 LPGA Tour season?

Andrea Lee had three top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, including a T3 at the Mizuho Americas Open and a T5 at the Amundi Evian Championship after making 12 under in each tournament.

Here's a list of Lee’s 2024 performances on the LPGA Tour:

2025 LPGA Tour performances

Founders Cup at the Bradenton Country Club: Missed cut

Honda LPGA Thailand: T33

HSBC Women's World Championship: T34

JM Eagle LA Championship: T47

The Chevron Championship at the Carlton Woods: T30

Black Desert Championship: T10

Mizuho Americas Open: T3

U.S. Women's Open: T22

Meijer LPGA Classic: T10

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T23

The Amundi Evian Championship: T5

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: T35

