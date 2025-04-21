Andrew Novak gives major PGA Tour schedule update after close RBC Heritage loss

Andrew Novak provided an update about his upcoming schedule on the PGA Tour. The American golfer narrowly missed out on winning the 2025 RBC Heritage last week.

Ad

Despite the disappointing outing, Novak has plans to play this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In the post-round press conference on Sunday, April 20, he was asked about his schedule. In response, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"I'm playing New Orleans."

Novak further talked about the other tournaments he plans to play on the PGA Tour.

"I'm supposed to be playing Byron, PGA, all that. I'm playing good golf right now, so I'm going to keep playing," he added.

Ad

Trending

Following the 2025 RBC Heritage, PGA Tour players’ next stop is the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, which is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 27, and then they will play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, scheduled from May 1 to 4.

Andrew Novak was also close to a victory at the 2025 Valero Texas Open prior to the Masters, but fumbled in the final round of the tournament, when he carded 76, resulting in him settling for the T3 position. A victory at the Valero Texas Open could have helped to secure a spot at the Masters, but he slightly missed the opportunity to play in the first major of the year.

Ad

With his second-place finish at the 2025 RBC Heritage, Novak has qualified to play in the PGA Championship and also the U.S. Open, as per the PGA Tour. He has plans to next play in the PGA Championship, the second major of the year, which is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 18.

Novak has only once played in the major event. He competed at the U.S. Open in 2022 but failed to make the cut.

Ad

Andrew Novak candidly talks about losing to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage playoff

PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Andrew Novak was seeking his maiden win on the PGA Tour at the 2025 RBC Heritage, but unfortunately, it was not his day as he missed out on the title. He was tied for the lead after four rounds in the signature PGA Tour event with Justin Thomas. In a playoff, the two-time Major winner seized the title with a birdie on the 18th.

Ad

In the post-round press conference of the RBC Heritage, Novak candidly reflected on his emotions after losing the title. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I'm not as frustrated as I thought I would be. I feel like I did a lot of good things. I'm pretty proud of putting myself in that position when I really felt like I wasn't swinging it that great this week, the fact that I was able to scrap out almost a win with not really swinging my best. The irons were giving me issues at times."

With his second-place finish at the 2025 RBC Heritage, Andrew Novak has earned $2,160,000 in prize money and also 400 FedEx Cup points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More